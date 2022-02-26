Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is setting up a taskforce consisting of various law enforcement units to enhance capacity to arrest the indiscipline in the financial system. This comes after the Joint Operations Command (Joc) applied pressure on the RBZ's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to firmly deal with illicit financial transactions.

The central bank's foreign currency auction platform has allegedly been abused by "unscrupulous elements".

The Zimbabwe Independent is informed that the team would comprise members of the FIU, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). According to RBZ officials, lack of a coordinated approach in dealing with financial crimes has culminated in some law enforcement units getting compromised by the violators. Hence, the taskforce is expected to plug the loopholes.

"Plans to set up a taskforce team are at an advanced stage and the idea is to make sure no one is compromised.  Remember FIU has no arresting or prosecuting powers. In the past there have been cases which failed to take off as some law enforcement units were compromised," the official said.

RBZ governor John Mangudya did not respond to questions sent to him while FIU director general Oliver Chiperesa was not available for comment.

The recent concern raised by security chiefs over arbitrage and rent-seeking behaviour draining the foreign currency auction system of the scarce United States dollar is likely to witness a fresh clampdown.

The security chiefs from the army, police, and Central Intelligence Organisation and prison services described the financial situation as a "national security matter" at a high level meeting last month.

The tumultuous behind-the-scenes events at the forex auction have contributed towards the continued depreciation of the local currency and fuelling of inflation.

The erosion of workers' earnings poses a security threat, according to some of the thorny issues being raised by the country's security establishment.

The black market forex rate has soared to US$1:ZW$240 while the official figure stands at US$1:ZW$127,4 but most retailers are pegging prices of goods and services at parallel market rates.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga recently issued a chilling warning against foreign currency exchange-rate manipulators claiming the government had honoured business demands but efforts to revive the economy were being derailed by economic saboteurs. He threatened to take action against those externalising funds.

The FIU has been trying various tactics to address the indiscipline but inadequate capacity and continued non-compliance by banks has made the auction platform a gold mine for unscrupulous elements.

Some companies have been accessing millions of United States dollars on the auction but basic investigations could not locate their physical addresses.

Some companies that have to date accessed close to US$15 million do not even have a website or a physical address.

This culminated in the suspension of close to 170 companies from participating at the auction but there are indications that the same companies have been bouncing back using different shelf companies.

Some companies whose type of business could not be ascertained make up the top 50 of those that accessed foreign currency on the auction in 2021.

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

The ugly face of political violence

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Russia/ Ukraine crisis is a manufactured one to sabotage ties

13 hrs ago | 2707 Views

'Chiwenga's remarks genocidal politics'

13 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Chamisa calls for SADC, AU action on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Maimane tells big brother SA to be tough on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2702 Views

ZCTU will lobby for US dollar salaries

13 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential Guard soldiers arrested in Beatrice gun robbery

13 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Khupe to attend Chamisa's Bulawayo rally

14 hrs ago | 4359 Views

Chamisa's CCC confronts Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 3968 Views

Zimbabwe defends decision to abstain from UN vote

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

US extends Zimbabwe sanctions after Russia/ Ukraine vote

14 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Mwonzora seeks to block by-elections

14 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Police turn down teachers' bid to march to Parly

14 hrs ago | 352 Views

BCC gets $300m for roads rehab

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zimbabwe land borders yet to reopen'

14 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zec goes after whistleblowers

14 hrs ago | 644 Views

Bosso coach's job safe ... for now

14 hrs ago | 100 Views

SA position on Zimbabwe exemption permit holders will trigger humanitarian crisis

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Candidates cry foul over electoral malpractices

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

US recalls official memo that hammered nations for being 'in Russia's camp'

14 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa accused of trolling Mnangagwa to cause violence

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Bulawayo steel firm up in smoke

14 hrs ago | 606 Views

7 year old mauled to death by family rabid dog

14 hrs ago | 478 Views

2 brothers fatally assault meat vendor

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mubaiwa village headmanship wrangle rages

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

No title deeds for illegal settlers: Minister

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

Woman grabs ex-boyfriend by the balls

14 hrs ago | 632 Views

Man dies after gulping sex concoction

14 hrs ago | 977 Views

Sleepout hubby batters wife for querying habit

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mystery well unveiled at Mhlahlandlela

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Drunk Tarumbwa chucked out of camp

14 hrs ago | 280 Views

Witchcraft slurs as woman drags hubby's mistress to court

14 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man killed over girlfriend ugly remark

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Cop arrested for stealing handcuffs

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chiwenga leads clean up exercise in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Bosso players hold crisis meeting

14 hrs ago | 113 Views

Disciplinary hearings for truant teachers start

14 hrs ago | 120 Views

Building of Africa's biggest steel plant begins

14 hrs ago | 314 Views

$800 million boost as BCC resumes suspended road works

14 hrs ago | 43 Views

Universities make $2 billion profits

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

CCC accedes to Zanu-PF supremacy?

14 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days