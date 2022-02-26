Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The ugly face of political violence

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
"NATIONAL liberation, national reawakening, restoration of the nation to the people or Commonwealth, whatever the name used, whatever the latest expression, decolonisation is a violent event."

The above expression is the opening sentence in radical political thinker Frantz Fanon's magnum opus The Wretched of the Earth, which he penned in a feverish spurt between April and July of 1961.

In a chapter on violence, Fanon glorifies the use of violence as a means to obliterate colonialism and usher independence.

While the use of violence may be justified, there are countless instances in global politicking where violence is unnecessarily used.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is in complete violation of the dictates of the United Nations Charter whose establishment is rooted in the promotion of international peace and cooperation.

The invasion is also a laugh in the face of international humanitarian law, which seeks, among other things, to ensure protection of civilians in armed conflict.

However, while the world's eyes are transfixed on Russia, a disturbing trend has resurfaced in our backyard. So disconcerting is the fact that over the past few days, a life was lost at the altar of politically motivated violence.

As the nation gears for the March 26 by-elections, violent conflict has stuck its ugly head in politics.

Country-people have turned against each other, mercilessly and brutally beating up each and killing a person in cold blood because they hold divergent views.

This is disheartening judging by the events of this past weekend.

The Preamble of Zimbabwe's Constitution states that: "We the people of Zimbabwe are united in our diversity by our common desire for freedom, justice, and equality".

It emphasises the pivotal importance of tolerance, which is being trampled on in contemporary local politicking.

Experts have divergent views on what they think perpetuates a culture of political violence in the country.

Power and resources are concentrated at the centre, raising the stakes of elections and it has become politics of the stomach.

Media and conflict resolution researcher Lazarus Sauti argues that the interests of the elite are normally pursued, leaving the poor marginalised.

"Minority groups are annihilated. Women, the youth and persons with disabilities (PwDs) are underrepresented. This suppresses not only their voices but political interests as well," he said.

"As such, the interests of minority groups in Zimbabwe are not being satisfied but still their vote will be required."

Political analyst Jethro Makumbe believes what is happening is not surprising considering the elections history.

"Zanu-PF thrives on unleashing violence and fear. However, elections must be a contestation of ideas and not a blood hunt where politicians fight and lacerate innocent citizens for appreciating politics differently," Makumbe said.

"Political parties, both Zanu-PF and CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) need to make public declarations exhorting their supporters to refrain from political violence.

"The leadership must choose their political banter carefully in a way that does not cultivate hatred and polarisation amongst the people. The recent utterances by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga that CCC needs to be crushed like lice, is one such dangerous statement that can be easily taken out of context by gullible supporters and end up hurting political rivals," he said.

Sauti said the outbreak of political violence shows that Zimbabweans are generally angry.

"It also shows that people are angry, we are an angry nation, and tolerance is not part of our mindset. People are using politics and elections to vent their anger," Sauti said.

The suspected killers, who were arrested over the murder of a CCC party member, are all unemployed, according to police documents.

Chances, therefore, are that they will not be able to secure legal representation.

The question is, why then should people murder and maim each other over politicians whose aim is to acquire, maintain and exercise power?

Zanu-PF intends to entrench its hegemony as the dominant party in the country while CCC wants to wrest power from the incumbent. It is a battle for control, supremacy, power, and resources and not about enhancing the lives of the people.

This explains why you rarely hear local politicians eloquently articulating how they will improve the lives of Zimbabweans.

Their speeches are pregnant with empty rhetoric, tired slogans laced with hate speech, which only serve to fuel violence and conflict.

Fanon predicted this would happen in post-independent states.

"They mobilise people with the slogan of independence, and anything else is left to the future. When these parties are questioned on their economic agenda for the nation or the regime they propose to establish they prove incapable of giving an answer because, in fact, they do not have a clue about the economy of their own country. This economy has always developed outside their control," Fanon wrote.

No politician is worth killing for; no politician is worth dying for!

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

2 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Russia/ Ukraine crisis is a manufactured one to sabotage ties

13 hrs ago | 2711 Views

'Chiwenga's remarks genocidal politics'

13 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Chamisa calls for SADC, AU action on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Maimane tells big brother SA to be tough on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2703 Views

ZCTU will lobby for US dollar salaries

13 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential Guard soldiers arrested in Beatrice gun robbery

13 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Khupe to attend Chamisa's Bulawayo rally

14 hrs ago | 4367 Views

Chamisa's CCC confronts Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Zimbabwe defends decision to abstain from UN vote

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

US extends Zimbabwe sanctions after Russia/ Ukraine vote

14 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Mwonzora seeks to block by-elections

14 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Police turn down teachers' bid to march to Parly

14 hrs ago | 352 Views

BCC gets $300m for roads rehab

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zimbabwe land borders yet to reopen'

14 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zec goes after whistleblowers

14 hrs ago | 646 Views

Bosso coach's job safe ... for now

14 hrs ago | 100 Views

SA position on Zimbabwe exemption permit holders will trigger humanitarian crisis

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Candidates cry foul over electoral malpractices

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

US recalls official memo that hammered nations for being 'in Russia's camp'

14 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa accused of trolling Mnangagwa to cause violence

14 hrs ago | 715 Views

Bulawayo steel firm up in smoke

14 hrs ago | 609 Views

7 year old mauled to death by family rabid dog

14 hrs ago | 481 Views

2 brothers fatally assault meat vendor

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mubaiwa village headmanship wrangle rages

14 hrs ago | 172 Views

No title deeds for illegal settlers: Minister

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

Woman grabs ex-boyfriend by the balls

14 hrs ago | 632 Views

Man dies after gulping sex concoction

14 hrs ago | 977 Views

Sleepout hubby batters wife for querying habit

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mystery well unveiled at Mhlahlandlela

14 hrs ago | 446 Views

Drunk Tarumbwa chucked out of camp

14 hrs ago | 281 Views

Witchcraft slurs as woman drags hubby's mistress to court

14 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man killed over girlfriend ugly remark

14 hrs ago | 301 Views

Cop arrested for stealing handcuffs

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chiwenga leads clean up exercise in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Bosso players hold crisis meeting

14 hrs ago | 115 Views

Disciplinary hearings for truant teachers start

14 hrs ago | 120 Views

Building of Africa's biggest steel plant begins

14 hrs ago | 315 Views

$800 million boost as BCC resumes suspended road works

14 hrs ago | 43 Views

Universities make $2 billion profits

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

CCC accedes to Zanu-PF supremacy?

14 hrs ago | 477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days