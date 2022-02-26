Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE legal case, in which a South African-based anti-sanctions lobby group is suing United States President Joe Biden over the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera), has escalated with two financial institutions, which were cited as respondents indicating their intention to fight the lawsuit.

The lobby group, Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Movement (ZASM) dragged the US president, US president of the Senate, treasury secretary, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the chairperson of the US committee on foreign affairs and 10 others to the South African High Court in Johannesburg for unlawful and unilateral sanctions against the country.

Among the institutions cited in the High Court papers, in which lawyer Simba Chitando is leading the legal team, ZASM is suing some leading financial institutions in South Africa to declare the application of sanctions in the neighbouring country's jurisdiction unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

CITIGROUP, cited as the 7th Responded in the lawsuit and FirstRand Bank, (14th Respondent) on February 24, filed their notice of intention to oppose the application at the same courts.

South African financial services institutions have indicated that they are restricted by Zidera in dealing with Zimbabwe.

Chitando said, while Zimbabwe and South Africa were neighbouring countries, the latter was the biggest economy in the region.

"The application of unilateral sanctions on Zimbabwe, according to the report by the United Nations, has damaged the Zimbabwean economy, and ought to be removed. The legal challenge against the application of unilateral United States sanctions has been long overdue," he said.

"The court proceedings in South Africa are the beginning of international litigation against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, its people and all progressive Africans."

According to ZASM's founding affidavit, South African financial service providers have deprived Zimbabwean nationals and companies of money or property due to blockages of financial service in compliance with the sanctions.

"The consequences of the decision by many South African financial service providers who elect to comply with the Zimbabwean Sanctions Programme are, but not limited to, the following:

"South African financial service providers, together with many financial service providers throughout the world, face punitive measures from the United States government, and for that reason, they are forced to comply with the unilateral sanctions programme against Zimbabwe," he said.

On the argument that the sanctions were in violation of international law, the anti-sanctions lobby group said Zidera did not arise from any United Nations General Assembly or UN Security Council resolution.

"South Africa is a member state of the United Nations and is bound by the UN Charter, applicable conventions, and agreements related to the use of economic coercive measures on nation states," it argues.

"South Africa is also a signatory of the African Free Trade Agreement. Unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States are obviously inconsistent with the provisions of the agreement. South Africa has entered into a Bippa (Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement), which provides for the protection, and promotion, of investments made by Zimbabweans in the Republic."

ZASM noted that the US sanctions programme was inconsistent with the terms, spirit, and purport of the applicable Bippa between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In the efficacy of the sought declaratory order, ZASM argues that application of the US sanctions programme on Zimbabwe has a direct and indirect impact on trade between the two countries.

The group said they have locus standi to make the application as its members are directly affected by the sanctions.

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent
More on: #Sanctions, #Crusade

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

The ugly face of political violence

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Russia/ Ukraine crisis is a manufactured one to sabotage ties

13 hrs ago | 2707 Views

'Chiwenga's remarks genocidal politics'

13 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Chamisa calls for SADC, AU action on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Maimane tells big brother SA to be tough on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2702 Views

ZCTU will lobby for US dollar salaries

13 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential Guard soldiers arrested in Beatrice gun robbery

13 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Khupe to attend Chamisa's Bulawayo rally

14 hrs ago | 4359 Views

Chamisa's CCC confronts Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Zimbabwe defends decision to abstain from UN vote

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

US extends Zimbabwe sanctions after Russia/ Ukraine vote

14 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Mwonzora seeks to block by-elections

14 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Police turn down teachers' bid to march to Parly

14 hrs ago | 352 Views

BCC gets $300m for roads rehab

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zimbabwe land borders yet to reopen'

14 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zec goes after whistleblowers

14 hrs ago | 644 Views

Bosso coach's job safe ... for now

14 hrs ago | 100 Views

SA position on Zimbabwe exemption permit holders will trigger humanitarian crisis

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Candidates cry foul over electoral malpractices

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

US recalls official memo that hammered nations for being 'in Russia's camp'

14 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa accused of trolling Mnangagwa to cause violence

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Bulawayo steel firm up in smoke

14 hrs ago | 606 Views

7 year old mauled to death by family rabid dog

14 hrs ago | 478 Views

2 brothers fatally assault meat vendor

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mubaiwa village headmanship wrangle rages

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

No title deeds for illegal settlers: Minister

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

Woman grabs ex-boyfriend by the balls

14 hrs ago | 632 Views

Man dies after gulping sex concoction

14 hrs ago | 977 Views

Sleepout hubby batters wife for querying habit

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mystery well unveiled at Mhlahlandlela

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Drunk Tarumbwa chucked out of camp

14 hrs ago | 280 Views

Witchcraft slurs as woman drags hubby's mistress to court

14 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man killed over girlfriend ugly remark

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Cop arrested for stealing handcuffs

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chiwenga leads clean up exercise in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Bosso players hold crisis meeting

14 hrs ago | 113 Views

Disciplinary hearings for truant teachers start

14 hrs ago | 120 Views

Building of Africa's biggest steel plant begins

14 hrs ago | 314 Views

$800 million boost as BCC resumes suspended road works

14 hrs ago | 43 Views

Universities make $2 billion profits

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

CCC accedes to Zanu-PF supremacy?

14 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days