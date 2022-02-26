Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EU maintains sanctions grip on ZDI

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
STATE-OWNED arms manufacturing company, the Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI), remains under the tight grip of European Union (EU) sanctions due to the reported role of security forces in alleged human rights violations, the bloc disclosed to the Zimbabwe Independent this week.

ZDI was slapped with sanctions by the EU in 2001 together with the late former president Robert Mugabe and key figures in the ruling Zanu-PF party when the country plunged into an abyss of violence.

Over the years, while the bloc has gradually eased its restrictive measures on some targeted political leaders, it has tightened its punitive stance on ZDI.

The EU Delegation in Zimbabwe this week said ZDI has over the decades remained under the sanctions due to documented human rights "transgressions".

In the aftermath of the 2018 elections which were narrowly won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, security forces were involved in bloody clashes with civilians who were protesting against perceived delays by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to announce poll results.

This was barely a year after Mugabe had been toppled through a military coup and replaced with Mnangagwa in November 2017. "The arms embargo and the targeted assets freeze against one company, Zimbabwe Defence Industries, remain in place taking into account the situation in Zimbabwe, the role of security forces in human rights abuses as well as the continuing need to investigate past transgressions," the EU  Delegation revealed to the Independent.

"The EU will continue to closely follow developments, with a particular attention to the human rights situation, and recall its readiness to review and adapt the whole range of its policies accordingly."

Apart from sanctions on the arms manufacturer, the bloc also expressed its concern over the systematic deployment of "lawfare" by the government against opposition supporters.

The EU emphasised that a range of new laws, which it deems constitutes a war against the opposition and civil society through the courts, threatened to shrink Zimbabwe's democratic space amid efforts by the government to reset frosty relations with the West.

"We are following the situation in Zimbabwe in terms of respect for human rights, and the 27 Member States assessed recently that it has not improved," the EU Delegation said.

"Intimidation of political opposition and other government critics has continued to restrict the democratic and civic space, which is under threat of shrinking further, through the Data Protection Act and on-going legislative processes such as the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill and the envisaged so-called ‘Patriotic Act'.

"The EU is concerned about these developments and perpetrators of human rights violations should be swiftly brought to justice."

The bloc also expressed concern over reports by the civil society that Zec's conduct in discharging its mandate was questionable.

"Zec is the formal institution in charge of elections and, as such, responsible for delivering according to its mandate. One of the key recommendations of the European Observer Mission (EOM) of 2018 related to the independence of the Commission. Several questions have now arisen related to the management of the voters' roll," it said.

"Zec needs to make an effort to respond to queries made in the interest of credibility. Transparency is of the essence. Some organisations, such as Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn), have called for an independent audit of the voters' roll.

"We would welcome any measure, such as the audit, that reinforces the transparency and building of trust," the EU Delegation added.

Zimbabwe will on March 26 hold by-elections whose build-up has been characterised by violence, which has since resulted in the death of one person, who was attending a Citizens Coalition for Change rally in Kwekwe at the weekend.

"We have noted with serious concern the recent escalation of political violence and we call for an immediate end to it in order for Zimbabwe to progress towards free, fair and peaceful by-elections. A level playing field for campaigning has to be guaranteed and everyone should be able to exercise her or his rights due to all citizens in a democracy without fear," the EU Delegation said.

"All parties should explicitly condemn political violence and refrain from inflammatory rhetoric. Those who are responsible for violence should be brought to justice.

"The EU expresses its sincere condolences for the loss of life and wishes a speedy recovery to victims."

The political violence currently obtaining in Zimbabwe dents efforts by Mnangagwa to mend relations with the West.

Source - The Zimbabwe Independent
More on: #Sanctions, #Crusade

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean nationals deported from UK to Harare

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mwonzora wields axe on Kariba mayor, 2 councillors

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

2023 elections, Mugabe predictive intelligence

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe ranks lowly on Fitch political, economic risk

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Anti-sanctions crusades heat up in SA

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

The ugly face of political violence

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe exports on track for US$7bn target

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Messy fight over gold mine

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Taskforce to clampdown on currency manipulators

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Russia/ Ukraine crisis is a manufactured one to sabotage ties

13 hrs ago | 2707 Views

'Chiwenga's remarks genocidal politics'

13 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Chamisa calls for SADC, AU action on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Maimane tells big brother SA to be tough on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2702 Views

ZCTU will lobby for US dollar salaries

13 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential Guard soldiers arrested in Beatrice gun robbery

13 hrs ago | 2777 Views

Khupe to attend Chamisa's Bulawayo rally

14 hrs ago | 4359 Views

Chamisa's CCC confronts Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 3968 Views

Zimbabwe defends decision to abstain from UN vote

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

US extends Zimbabwe sanctions after Russia/ Ukraine vote

14 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Mwonzora seeks to block by-elections

14 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Police turn down teachers' bid to march to Parly

14 hrs ago | 352 Views

BCC gets $300m for roads rehab

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zimbabwe land borders yet to reopen'

14 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zec goes after whistleblowers

14 hrs ago | 644 Views

Bosso coach's job safe ... for now

14 hrs ago | 100 Views

SA position on Zimbabwe exemption permit holders will trigger humanitarian crisis

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Candidates cry foul over electoral malpractices

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

US recalls official memo that hammered nations for being 'in Russia's camp'

14 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa accused of trolling Mnangagwa to cause violence

14 hrs ago | 713 Views

Bulawayo steel firm up in smoke

14 hrs ago | 606 Views

7 year old mauled to death by family rabid dog

14 hrs ago | 478 Views

2 brothers fatally assault meat vendor

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mubaiwa village headmanship wrangle rages

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

No title deeds for illegal settlers: Minister

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

Woman grabs ex-boyfriend by the balls

14 hrs ago | 632 Views

Man dies after gulping sex concoction

14 hrs ago | 977 Views

Sleepout hubby batters wife for querying habit

14 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mystery well unveiled at Mhlahlandlela

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Drunk Tarumbwa chucked out of camp

14 hrs ago | 280 Views

Witchcraft slurs as woman drags hubby's mistress to court

14 hrs ago | 161 Views

Man killed over girlfriend ugly remark

14 hrs ago | 300 Views

Cop arrested for stealing handcuffs

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chiwenga leads clean up exercise in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

Bosso players hold crisis meeting

14 hrs ago | 113 Views

Disciplinary hearings for truant teachers start

14 hrs ago | 120 Views

Building of Africa's biggest steel plant begins

14 hrs ago | 314 Views

$800 million boost as BCC resumes suspended road works

14 hrs ago | 43 Views

Universities make $2 billion profits

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

CCC accedes to Zanu-PF supremacy?

14 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days