Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police morale hits rock bottom

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MORALE within the Zimbabwe Republic Police over staff welfare-related issues has reached its lowest ebb amid serious concern that service delivery will be compromised while corruption may reign supreme to justify survival, a Parliamentary committee has observed.

Appalling working conditions due to limited funding from Treasury were cited as the main causes of the low standards of policing by the country's law enforcement agents.

The Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services conducted an inquiry into the state of infrastructure and service delivery by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The initiative was driven by concerns from members of the police aervice and the general public about poor service conditions which have led to the declining state of service delivery. This prompted the undertaking of the inquiry which culminated into a report compiled by the Parliamentary committee.

"The committee observed that the morale of officers across the entire police service was at its lowest ebb despite their demonstration of resilience and patriotism. Further procrastination of redress of the various challenges in the entire organisation has the potential of collapsing the policing system due to increased indiscipline and poor service delivery, reads the report titled: The State of Service Delivery and Infrastructure at Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) establishments which was submitted to Parliament this week.

"It was the Committee's observation that the problems with the ZRP were double edged in nature, that is, internally and externally. On one hand the inquiry investigated thoroughly the factors that led to a surge in alleged cases of indiscipline among junior police officers, a dilemma which has a direct impact on the citizenry in terms of its constitutional rights and expectations from the police service. On the other hand, it did not neglect the views of the members of the police service in terms of their day to day functional prerequisites. The committee observed that the aforementioned state of affairs had the potential of compromising national security if left unaddressed."

The committee concluded that most challenges faced by the ZRP are a result of underfunding and delayed release of funds by Treasury.

Commenting on institutional and housing accommodation, the committee noted that following the increase of the organisation's human resources establishment to 50 000, the state of office accommodation in the organisation reached unacceptable levels with a deficit of 3 000 offices.

"The dilapidated state of most of the offices across provinces, districts and stations further diminishes the public's confidence in the organization's service delivery capabilities. Most severely affected were rural stations where officers have now resorted to the use of tents, zinc and wooden cabins as offices," the report says.

"The committee was petrified to note that the Zimbabwe Republic Police had an acute shortage of residential accommodation resulting in almost half of its active human resource residing in rented accommodation. The state of affairs was appalling and left officers vulnerable to being compromised by some sections of the society. Current statistics reflected that, out of the human resource strength of 44 687 only 26 398 police officers resided in police camps. In most cases, a single house was shared by three families resulting in overcrowding. An estimated total of 19 999 police officers resided out of camp which affected the effectiveness and efficiency of police operations."

The level of dilapidation of the existing residential infrastructure, the report noted,  further compounds the dire situation.

"In some serious cases, horse stables and prisoners' cells have been converted into rooms currently occupied by desperate police officers. The committee even noted that some members of the police deployed on specific operations used corridors for temporary accommodation while others slept in offices. Over and above that, most ablution facilities in the establishments were on the verge of collapse while at some stations they were non-existent," the reports further reads.

"Some members of the police service do not wear the prescribed ZRP uniform due to the nature of their duties. They use plain clothing. The committee was very disturbed to note that a paltry ZWL$15.00 was paid as an allowance towards clothing. The allowance currently pays for nothing less than a banana. Like in many other such scenarios, members of the police service were forced to dig deep into their pockets to buy clothing for use during the course of their work."

Source - thenewshawks
More on: #Police, #Morale, #Low

Comments


Must Read

Illegal Mozambican immigrant impregnates minor

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

When everyone dreams of being an 'influencer' who will truly change the world?

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chamisa says 'they want us dead'

4 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zanu-PF terror gangs haunt Kwekwe

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

MPs fume over Dubai Expo poor show

4 hrs ago | 357 Views

Nasty chieftaincy row sucks in Zanu-PF, divides party

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Russia-Ukraine war disrupts Zimbabwe supply

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

US$1,6bn Command Agriculture bombshell

4 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zec doesn't respond to social media criticism

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF thugs turned yellow Kwekwe rally bloody red

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Govt speaks on Wadyajena $3 million road deal

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa's govt should ensure a level political playing field

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

Time for our nation to celebrate Dr Strive Masiyiwa and apologize for past government mistakes

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF provoking citizens

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Propaganda is a complex art and science not brazen disgraceful lies as witnessed in Zimbabwe state-controlled media

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Even under ZANU PF urban local authorities boreholes will be the order of the day in our towns and cities!

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chiwenga says he is a peace-loving man

13 hrs ago | 2193 Views

ZRP facing collapse

13 hrs ago | 2861 Views

Bulawayo councillors want soldiers deployed to deal with vendors

13 hrs ago | 511 Views

ZEC blames political parties for voters roll mess

13 hrs ago | 558 Views

'Mnangagwa must speak out against violence'

13 hrs ago | 280 Views

'Chamisa's CCC plotting stage-managed violence'

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

Chiwenga berates opposition-led BCC

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Spike in politically-motivated violence cause for concern

13 hrs ago | 38 Views

Engineers drive, sustain economic development

13 hrs ago | 42 Views

Dialogue can end teachers, govt standoff

13 hrs ago | 104 Views

MDC led councils short-changing ratepayers

13 hrs ago | 63 Views

What women need to know about men

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

Woman takes on police over ex-hubby trial delay

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

Residents challenge bid to stop by-elections

13 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mine workers scoff at 50% salary hike

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

Air Zimbabwe loses US$127 000 to property fraudster

13 hrs ago | 256 Views

Residents protest against use of spikes

13 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mysterious Fire Guts PVO Bill Public Hearing Venue

13 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chiwenga calls on youths to lead clean-ups

13 hrs ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs brace for Dembare

13 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chiefs reject proposed land policy

13 hrs ago | 212 Views

Council to decommission Umzingwane Dam

13 hrs ago | 73 Views

'No US dollar comeback'

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa says it's time up for opposition

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chiwenga slams Bulawayo City Council

13 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa hints at mandatory clean-up

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

Black students in Ukraine subjected to racism

13 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF hails PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 38 Views

Protest vote won't help Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 87 police officers

13 hrs ago | 153 Views

Carjacker to serve 3 years in prison

13 hrs ago | 61 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days