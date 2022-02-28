Latest News Editor's Choice


Illegal Mozambican immigrant impregnates minor

by Simbarashe Sithole
AN illegal Mozambican immigrant was arrested and dragged to Mutoko magistrates' courts after  he impregnated a 14 year old girl.


Blessing Alberto Baute (19) pleaded guilty to contravening section 70 of the Criminal law (codification and reform) Act that is having sexual intercourse with a minor before magistrate Elijah Sibanda. He will be sentenced tomorrow.

Prosecutor Nathan Mujuru told the court that Baute met the complainant on January 6 and proposed love to her and she accepted, he took her to a nearby bush and requested to have sexual intercourse and she accepted.

The two had consensual sex for the whole month and the matter came to light when the victim went home late on February 10 and was quizzed by her mother before revealing the matter to her.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Baute.

