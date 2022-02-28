Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US drafts plan for government-in-exile, guerrilla war in Ukraine - reports

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The US and its allies are quietly working on "contingency plans" in case Russian forces succeed in their operation in Ukraine and force the current government into exile, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The prospects of Russian troops seizing the Ukrainian capital, Kiev have sparked "a flurry of planning" at the US State Department, the media outlet reported. Washington allegedly expects the weapons America and its allies are currently pumping into Ukraine to be used during the protracted insurgency they expect to follow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take the role of "the pivotal force" rallying Ukrainians to continue fighting Russia, according to reports.

"We're doing contingency planning now for every possibility," a US administration official told the Washington Post, adding that one such possibility involves Zelensky establishing a government-in-exile in Poland.

On Friday, NBC News reported that a group of House conservatives met with Robert O'Brien, former US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, who urged them to support Zelensky's government regardless of where it relocates.

"We should recognize them as a government in exile, in Warsaw or in London, and we ought to refer to Ukraine as occupied Ukraine," O'Brien told NBC after the meeting. Lawmakers in Washington believe there is "substantial value" in Zelensky remaining in Ukraine, including a "political advantage," an "optics advantage," and a "morale advantage," but not if his life is in jeopardy, NBC reported.
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end

Another part of the plan is to support what the US calls a future "pro-independence" insurgency, including through supplying it with arms. Two members of the House Intelligence Committee – Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Illinois) and Mike Turner (R-Ohio) – are currently pushing for bipartisan legislation requiring the Biden administration to develop an insurgency support strategy, according to NBC.

"We have to make sure that they are equipped with lethal and non-lethal assistance, as well as intelligence, to fight off the Russians," Krishnamoorthi told NBC News on Friday.

Representative Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts), a former Marine Corps infantry officer who served in Iraq and visited Ukraine last December, advocates supplying Ukrainians with small arms, ammunition, and explosives to equip them for guerrilla fights. "Think about the kinds of things that would be used by saboteurs as opposed to an army repelling a frontal invasion," he told Washington Post.

The Biden administration has not made any official comments on the alleged plans to support a potential insurgency in Ukraine. According to the Washington Post, US and NATO officials are wary of openly supporting such ideas out of fear of being drawn into direct confrontation with Moscow.
Putin defends motivation for Ukraine offensive

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin compared the massive sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over its attack on Ukraine to a "declaration of war." So far, the Russian military action launched on February 24 has sparked fierce condemnation in the West and resulted in the US and allies slapping Moscow with unprecedented sanctions targeting Russia's finances, banking sector, aviation, and space industry.

Moscow maintains its invasion of Ukraine is aimed at protecting the people of the Donbass republics, which it recently recognized, as well as at "demilitarizing" and "denazifying" Ukraine. Kiev insists the attack was unprovoked, maintaining it had no plans to retake the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk regions by force.

Source - rt
More on: #Ukraine, #Russia

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days