Student shares bed with giant snake

FEAR gripped students of Novena University, Ogume Delta State, in Nigeria, after a python invaded a female hostel in the school.The python was found early morning on the bed of an unnamed female student, creating panic among students."We saw a big snake that slept overnight with us on the same bed in one of the female hostels."The snake crawled into the hostel and found its way to the bed. One of the female students who slept in the room screamed, which drew the attention of other students. As I speak, they have vacated the hostel," a source said.The public relations officer of the institution, Mr Emmanuel Odishika, confirmed the incident.He said, "The community has a sacred snake and from time to time students run into it, but it does not hurt anybody."The university is over 16 years old, founded in 2005, and since then, the snake never hurt anybody. The snake is not harmful."We usually give students orientation whenever we admit new students; older students don't panic because they are aware of it. We cannot restrict the snake's movement."Odishika said there was no overgrown grass on the school premises, adding that the snake did not require weed to visit the school.Pregnant housewife stages own kidnapA 25-year-old pregnant housewife, Jamila Ardo is currently at the Yola Correctional Centre in Nigeria for allegedly staging her own kidnap and collecting N2,076 million (US$4 992) as ransom from her Facebook lover.The suspect was arraigned before chief magistrate court in Yola on February 24, for the offence of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping contrary to sections 60 and 248 of penal code law.Jamila, however, pleaded not guilty.The suspect who lives in Wauru Jabbe area in the state capital was said to have connived with one Abdulaziz and stage-managed her kidnapping in order to collect money as ransom from her lover, Adamu Ahmed, who is based in Abuja.According to the police, the accused and Mallam Adamu were said to have started their amorous relationship via social media (Facebook).The two were planning on how to get married unknown to Adamu that Jamila is a married woman.It was also learnt that the online lovers were yet to meet physically but the relationship waxed stronger until the bubble finally burst.She was said to have connived with Abdulaziz and put a call to Adamu where they informed him that she had been kidnapped.During negotiation, Adamu, was said to have heard Jamila crying and pleading with him on phone to pay the ransom so that she will regain her freedom.Being a man who is deeply in love with, Adamu immediately deposited into a bank account number bearing Amina Mohammed.After sending the money, Adamu was informed by his lover that the kidnappers had released her. He became suspicious and then he filed a complaint to the police through a letter dated November 16, 2021.In his letter, Adamu narrated how Jamila conspired with Abdulaziz, kidnapped herself and collected the money from him as ransom.Police investigation led to the arrest of Amina Mohammed who confessed that it was her friend known as Jamila who requested her account number so that somebody will send in money for her.The case was adjourned to March 10, 2022 while the suspect was ordered to be remand in the Correctional Centre in Yola.Getting pregnant, aborting for photoshootA Ghanaian lady claims some women now get pregnant and abort after four months to "look good" in their birthday photoshoot.The lady who was identified as Felicia Sedinam Gardner, made this bizarre allegation when she called into an online programme recently and the audio recording has caused quite a stir on social media.She said: "Maybe their birthday is in four months or in three months or maybe there is an occasion they want to look extremely good physically, they intentionally take in. They intentionally get pregnant."Some will wait until the third month, that is the ending of the first trimester and then they would come for healthy abortion.‘‘Some of them go for any pills, which worsens the case."These things have both advantages and disadvantages but the only advantage is that it makes your body really sumptuous, like you would look yummy…Generally their body grows bigger because of the over production of the oestrogen and progesterone."These two hormones help in the growth of these physical features. When you get pregnant, these hormones increase in production. It helps your boobs to come out, it helps your shape."Gardner added that some people when they get to the third month, they would go for safe abortion."After the safe abortion, you would be given an appetite stimulant or appetite booster, maybe some blood tonic that would boost your appetite to make you eat more to maintain that shape for some months."Pastor runs mad after church confessionA Kenyan pastor has gone mad after confessing to his church members that he exchanged their destinies for supernatural powers.The Pastor, during a church service confessed to his members that before he could command evil spirits and even have a spiritual eye to see the spiritual world, he was asked to make a sacrifice and so he used the destines of his members.He said that as a result of what he has done, no member in the church will be rich regardless of their background."Church members I'm sorry, I exchanged your destines for powers," the Pastor confessed during church service.However, he said he cannot keep the secret anymore because he feels the church members deserve better and would want them to have their freedom and benefit from their hard work. After making this serious confession, he instantly went mad and his junior pastors rushed him off the pulpit.Some of the members immediately left to their various homes while some stayed behind to watch the drama unfold.