Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt to stimulate gold production

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Government has put in place a host of measures to boost gold production starting this year as it angles the sector to contribute significantly towards the attainment of national vision 2030, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando revealed this on Friday.

Zimbabwe's gold output rose by 55.5 percent to 29.6 tonnes in 2021, with large-scale gold producers delivering 11.2 tonnes to Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR), while small-scale producers contributed the remainder.

According to Minister Chitando, the gold sector was targeting over 40 tonnes of gold in 2022 and deliberate mechanisms have been designed to boost the output by big mining companies whose contribution has been eclipsed by small-scale miners lately.

Minister Chitando said some of the measures to drive production up included the opening up of new and viable gold mines, reopening old ones with huge potential as well as hastily clearing the backlog of mining title issuance.

Gold is a key foreign currency earner for Zimbabwe besides tobacco, accounting for over 70 percent of the nation's annual foreign currency inflows.

Earlier this year Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, Dr John Mangudya, said he projected gold output to surpass 2021 level to settle at over 35 tonnes this year.

But speaking on the sidelines of the monthly cleanup campaign in the Msasa Industrial area on Friday, Minister Chitando expressed confidence the 2022 gold output level will likely surpass the 40 - tonne mark, adding his ministry was working closely with the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) to coordinate efforts and ramp up production of the yellow metal.

"We are hopeful that we will go way beyond 40 tonnes this year as we are working closely with Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe and ZMF to promote production. We are also addressing the issue of backlog in the issuance of mining titles, opening of new mines, and reopening of old mines, these are all-inclusive measures to scale up production," said Minister Chitando.

He gave Shamva, Eureka, and Blanket mines as examples of mines that had the potential to significantly contribute to this year's production. However, he called for more tolerance on some newly established mines as it takes more time to grow output.

"We have Shamva, which is working towards doing four tonnes per annum, Blanket Mine has finished re-deepening of the shaft, we have in Guruve Eureka Mine, which came into production so there are quite a number of projects taking place and you find that with time the contribution of big mines will also be going up going forward," he added.

The country produced 19 tonnes of gold in 2020, down from 27.6 tonnes in 2019 and 33.2 tonnes in 2018.

2021 saw a strong recovery in production for some key minerals with gold output increasing by 50 percent, while exports increased to US$5, 2 billion which is 83 percent of aggregate national exports which is a huge number compared to US$3, 2 billion that was generated in 2020.

Mining industry report from late last year indicated that mining executives had intentions to ramp up production with a target of attaining average growth rates of between five percent for PGMs to as high as 32  percent from the diamond sector.

Chamber of Mines has, however, highlighted funding gaps and infrastructure challenges as some bottlenecks stalling the mining sector performance, which carries great potential to contribute to the country's GDP.

The country has the potential to improve from mining growth levels witnessed in 2021 but it remains suppressed by challenges that include issues encompassing dilapidated railway network, roads as well as inconsistent power supply.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Production, #Gold, #Govt

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days