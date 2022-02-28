Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa explains mantra

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Nyika Inovakwa neVene Vayo (a country is built by its own people) mantra is an ideology of self-determination and national responsibility and stresses the centrality of Zimbabwean people in the country's development agenda, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said the slogan, which has been trending in championing Government programmes, was designed to complement the "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" mantra and does not sideline the promotion of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

In an opinion article exclusive to The Sunday Mail this week, President Mnangagwa said the "Nyika Inovakwa neVene Vayo" ideology can be traced back to the 19th Century through to the liberation war when issues such as food security, freedom, and defence were championed by Zimbabweans.

"Often a question is raised: How does Nyika Inovakwa neVene Vayo cohere with our Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra? Is it not discriminatory, exclusionary, anti-FDI even?" he said.

"The simple answer is that the philosophy and ideology of Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo is not exclusionary. Nor does it eschew foreign direct investment and partnerships.

"All it does is to set parameters for both, all the time stressing the centrality of Zimbabweans and Zimbabwean plans and priorities in all such arrangements." President Mnangagwa said his Government's vision of sourcing and attracting FDI and partnerships was based on augmenting the country's own capacities as an economy, people and nation.

"Our vision in sourcing and attracting foreign investments is mutual gain and benefit," he said.

"It is not founded on our displacement or marginalisation, whether as indigenes, communities or as a people who own finite resources. Indeed, these are key lessons from our struggle for national Independence."

President Mnangagwa said while the country received help from foreign countries during the liberation struggle, Zimbabweans themselves were at the forefront of freeing the country from the colonialists.

"We secured foreign arms to enhance our capacity to fight colonialism and to dislodge the settler system. We bore those arms, fought the enemy ourselves. We made sacrifices for our own liberation.

"Equally, we prosecuted that struggle on the basis of our thinking, philosophy, ideology and history.

"The result and outcome were a free and independent Zimbabwe, freed from foreign values and ideologies, and thus ready and able to chart its own course independently.

"So, Nyika Inovakwa neVene Vayo is a philosophy and ideology of self-determination and of national responsibility; indeed, it is an affirmation of our national sovereignty and independence."

President Mnangagwa said Nyika Inovakwa neVene Vayo has given the country a debt-free model of development.

"How then do we fulfill our responsibility, mission and duty in order to carry out the burden of developing our Zimbabwe?" he said.

"Fundamentally and unfailingly by turning to its endowments and resources, whether animate or inanimate, above or beneath the ground we tread, whether known or unknown.

"As Kwame Nkrumah emphasised, we are located in nature, which is our God-given territory of Zimbabwe. We have the land and all which lies under it, grows and crawls above it.

"We have our people, black, white-yellow, brown; short, tall, medium; hailing from this or that corner, tribe or region; of this or that faith, religion, belief or creed; speaking this or that language or dialect."

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days