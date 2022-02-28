Nust hosts Zusa Games

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Universities Sports Association Games with nine sporting disciplines get underway in Bulawayo on Wednesday with the National University of Science and Technology the hosts.University students from 16 universities will go up against each other in athletics, cricket, chess, hockey, golf, karate, rugby tennis and table tennis.Judith Siziba, Nust sports administrator and local organising committee chairperson, said they were ready to host the games which students have been eagerly waiting for."Athletes are looking forward to the 2022 Zusa Games which are the highlight of the Zimbabwean universities sporting calendar,'' Siziba said.Nust, whose team plays in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association Second League are expecting success in cricket, chess, tennis and table tennis.On spectators, Siziba said they will be allowed to witness the sporting activities provided they follow Covid-19 protocols which include producing proof of full vaccination, maintain social distance and wear masks all the time.Sporting activities taking place at Nust are athletics, chess, karate, table tennis.There are three venues for cricket; Bulawayo Athletic Club, Busters Sports Club and MacDonald Cricket Club.Hartsfield is where the rugby action will be happening, hockey is set for the Khumalo Hockey Stadium while Harry Allen Golf Club is the venue for golf.