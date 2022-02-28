Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Buvuma people in Gwanda South have sent a distress call to stakeholders over the state of the Reinesti Micro-Irrigation scheme which needs water infrastructure.

The irrigation has over 500 beneficiaries and has been a main source of livelihood for the community for over 15 years.

Villagers grow maize and vegetables and the produce from the irrigation is for family consumption while excess produce is sold.

However, the dam which has been the main source of water has since dried up.

Two boreholes installed by a non-governmental organisation Practical Action, two years ago are no longer working at optimal level.

Mrs Sithembiso Sihwa, the secretary of Reinesti Micro-Irrigation said production had been negatively affected as they no longer have a reliable water source.

"Access of water has really been a challenge for Reinesti Irrigation.

We have a dam near our gardens where we used to get water, but this has been a challenge to the community because our livestock also depends on that dam, so it dries up quickly.

The perimeter fence around our gardens has since been damaged due to age, making it easy for animals to get into our gardens and destroy our crops.

"We have two boreholes from Practical Action but we are appealing to the government and other non-governmental organisations for more boreholes so that we minimise using water from the dam.

"We do not have farming equipment. Every farming season we hire a tractor which costs R400, thus every member of the irrigation contributes money for the tractor and inputs.

I wish we could get farming equipment, inputs and marketing for our produce," she said
Clr Mphathiswa Ncube from Ward Eight applauded the community for being united despite the challenges they were facing in the irrigation.

"We have had erratic rainfalls this season but the community is trying to have empowerment by farming with the little water they have.

"We are having challenges of getting water since some of our machines are no longer working.

"Our dam needs scooping so as to harvest a lot of water for the irrigation to bring us a good harvest," he said.



Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

3 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fuel prices go up

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days