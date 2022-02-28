Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Buvuma people in Gwanda South have sent a distress call to stakeholders over the state of the Reinesti Micro-Irrigation scheme which needs water infrastructure.The irrigation has over 500 beneficiaries and has been a main source of livelihood for the community for over 15 years.Villagers grow maize and vegetables and the produce from the irrigation is for family consumption while excess produce is sold.However, the dam which has been the main source of water has since dried up.Two boreholes installed by a non-governmental organisation Practical Action, two years ago are no longer working at optimal level.Mrs Sithembiso Sihwa, the secretary of Reinesti Micro-Irrigation said production had been negatively affected as they no longer have a reliable water source."Access of water has really been a challenge for Reinesti Irrigation.We have a dam near our gardens where we used to get water, but this has been a challenge to the community because our livestock also depends on that dam, so it dries up quickly.The perimeter fence around our gardens has since been damaged due to age, making it easy for animals to get into our gardens and destroy our crops."We have two boreholes from Practical Action but we are appealing to the government and other non-governmental organisations for more boreholes so that we minimise using water from the dam."We do not have farming equipment. Every farming season we hire a tractor which costs R400, thus every member of the irrigation contributes money for the tractor and inputs.I wish we could get farming equipment, inputs and marketing for our produce," she saidClr Mphathiswa Ncube from Ward Eight applauded the community for being united despite the challenges they were facing in the irrigation."We have had erratic rainfalls this season but the community is trying to have empowerment by farming with the little water they have."We are having challenges of getting water since some of our machines are no longer working."Our dam needs scooping so as to harvest a lot of water for the irrigation to bring us a good harvest," he said.