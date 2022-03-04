Latest News Editor's Choice


Shiga Shiga on fire

by Simbarashe Sithole
Shiga Shiga and Spenser at Leisure Center in Chitungwiza
Congolese chanter and choreographer  Gift "Shiga Shiga" of Peter  Moyo's Utakataka Express is currently inform and showing a lot of energy on stage.


Performing  at the newly opened leisure centre  in Chitungwiza  yesterday  Utakataka Express gave a polished performance. 

Shiga Shiga gave Sungura fans a run as he kept them on their toes and introduced a number of new dances which he taught fans and danced for more than three hours  before Sulumani Chimbetu  took over the show.

Utakataka express's bass guitarist Spencer Kumbulani  was also outstanding.

Shiga Shiga  said it was his duty to keep Utakataka on fire.

"I am pleased that our fans enjoyed the show today, it is my duty at the band to see to it that the band is performing  much to  the expectation of our fans," Shiga Shiga  said.

Source - Byo24News

