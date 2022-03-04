Shiga Shiga on fire

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Congolese chanter and choreographer Gift "Shiga Shiga" of Peter Moyo's Utakataka Express is currently inform and showing a lot of energy on stage.

Performing at the newly opened leisure centre in Chitungwiza yesterday Utakataka Express gave a polished performance.Shiga Shiga gave Sungura fans a run as he kept them on their toes and introduced a number of new dances which he taught fans and danced for more than three hours before Sulumani Chimbetu took over the show.Utakataka express's bass guitarist Spencer Kumbulani was also outstanding.Shiga Shiga said it was his duty to keep Utakataka on fire."I am pleased that our fans enjoyed the show today, it is my duty at the band to see to it that the band is performing much to the expectation of our fans," Shiga Shiga said.