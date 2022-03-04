Traffic lights vending banned

News / National

by Staff reporter

All illegal activities at traffic intersections including begging, distribution of fliers and vending have been banned with immediate effect, Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan, Mr Tafadzwa Muguti, said yesterday.In a statement yesterday, Mr Muguti urged Harare City Council to act decisively on the rampant illegal vendors operating at traffic intersections in the city centre."We have noticed the increase in traders at traffic intersections and shop pavements while some unscrupulous businesses are now also distributing their stocks at traffic intersections, also evading the tax authorities in the process."As such all trading at traffic intersections, begging, distribution of flyers, trading from car boots and solicitation of any kind is strictly prohibited."Mr Muguti said the City of Harare should be reminded of its sole mandate of ensuring a clean and orderly city in line with its mantra of being a ‘‘World class city by 2025.''Council's district business inspectorate has also been advised to enforce business and health permits in all retail outlets.The City by-laws are very clear on the legal remedies and the prosecution of offenders," he said.