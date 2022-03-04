Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ lays off workers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has retrenched 20 workers citing a sharp increase in operational costs amid allegations of victimisation, NewsDay Business has learnt.

Employees at the parastatal allege that executives from the five workers' unions were targeted to be part of the 20 employees who were retrenched last week.

Fears remain that more will lose their jobs as the NRZ streamlines its operations.

The workers are demanding a salary hike of more than 200% and that half of the salaries be paid in hard currency.

The highest paid artisan is  reportedly earning below  the equivalent of US$200.

A crunch meeting held between management and workers unions over the retrenchments ended in a deadlock as the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

NRZ general manager  Respina  Zinyanduko  declined  to comment on the issue.

"This is not a personal matter, it's about the company and you have to speak to the public relations manager," she said.

Unionists, who spoke to this publication, said they were being targeted for their push for improved working conditions.

However, senior  management officials at NRZ dismissed the claims as baseless.

"The affected employees belonged to what is called the general managers pool which was created for employees that have nothing to do after the restructuring exercise which we just completed.

"Where is the victimisation here?

"These are people who have already been made redundant and as a management team we can't justify paying people who have been idle.

"One locomotive will never be profitable if it is maintained by 300 artisans. Never," a manager, who requested anonymity, said.

"At this rate, we were paying people who are not productive and eventually we would fail to pay those who are productive and the obvious would happen.

"People will leave the company or become unproductive. We need to be able to pay productive people and move on," another manager with the State entity said.

Acting public relations manager Martin Banda said the laying off of the 20 workers was as a result of rising costs and not victimisation.

"Seeking better working conditions cannot be an excuse for victimising and retrenching people. It is a well-known fact that our economy is not doing well and as such everyone has a right to air their grievances at appointed platforms and collective bargain takes its course," Banda said.

"We are retrenching at present 20 employees who are considered as excess staff and currently sitting in the general manager's pool.

"This is unfortunate in that initially we had pledged that we were not going to retrench anyone except through natural attrition but due to major changes happening on the market including a rise in operational costs of business such as fuel and  foreign currency availability which has been  constrained.

"We, therefore, could not continue to have people on the payroll who are redundant."

Banda said the NRZ board resolved to retrench the workers in its last meeting of February 25.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #NRZ, #Workers, #Lay_off

Comments


Must Read

Joshua Maponga apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi rant

18 mins ago | 135 Views

WATCH: Prophet Sovi foretells how the Russia-Ukraine war will end

1 hr ago | 734 Views

Zimbabwe condones massacre - ZimVigil Diary

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mine workers understate 46% wage increment

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Chamisa says CCC has plans to thwart ZEC rigging

5 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tells NGOs to go assist in war-torn Ukraine

5 hrs ago | 956 Views

Mnangagwa to create economic zones in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwean truck drivers in SA face the boot

5 hrs ago | 1467 Views

MDC-T supporter arrested for destroying CCC posters

5 hrs ago | 998 Views

Zec can't cheat us this time, says CCC

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Time to close Gukurahundi genocide chapter, says Muzorewa

5 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Command agriculture failing due to unpaid loans'

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to boost ties with UAE

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Demise of the status quo

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chamisa must remain calm

5 hrs ago | 647 Views

Tenax hold Highlanders

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

BaTonga cultural village for Kariba

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Govt steps up fight against hostile foreign propaganda

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

No more bureacracy on Zimbabwe investments

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Traffic lights vending banned

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zimbabwe to host African Parliament summit

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Cloud seeding starts as crops suffer growing moisture stress

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt revisits digital transformation rollout

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

CAPS United hammer hapless WhaWha

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Another set of futile Western sanctions

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Russian banks switch to Chinese UnionPay after dicthing America's visa and mastercard

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

WATCH: Franco joins Sulumani Chimbetu

5 hrs ago | 406 Views

Shiga Shiga on fire

5 hrs ago | 277 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days