Tenax hold Highlanders

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tenax 0 - 0 HighlandersNewboys Tenax cranked the pressure on Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu after forcing a share of the spoils in their Castle Lager Premier League match at Sakubva Stadium yesterday.Veteran goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda saved a penalty in the second half to help Bosso salvage a point against the home side.Highlanders are giving Mpofu more time to get things right.Highlanders chairperson John Sibanda said he was happy with the way the team is playing."We are giving him a chance I think we did well today," Sibanda said.Mpofu was full of praises of his charges despite their failure to collect maximum points."We did well and thanks to Ariel Sibanda it was a good penalty save, it was a difficult game but we did well, we are going back to the drawing board, remember we still have over 20 games to play anything can happen," he saidTenax gaffer Shadreck Mugurasave believes his side will survive relegation."We missed a lot of chances we should have won the match, yes we are a new team in the league, we are not thinking about relegation, we are not thinking about issues to do about relegation," he saidSibanda justified why he is one of the best goalkeepers on the land with some fine saves denying Takunda Mapara in the first stanza.On the 47th minute, Highlanders defender Peter Muduwa handled inside the box.Sibanda blocked the latter's shot.Highlanders grew in confidence after the save and bombarded their opponents from all over the field, but missed a number of chances.