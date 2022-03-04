Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Prophet Sovi foretells how the Russia-Ukraine war will end

by Mandla Ndlovu
Leader of Imperial City Church Prophet Isaiah Sovi who foretold the Russia - Ukraine conflict in 2015 and then repeated the prophecy in 2018 has once again made a shocking revelation about how the internationally publicized war will end.  

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Prophet  Sovi proclaimed that there will be a ceasefire soon between the two countries.

Talks of a ceasefire recently collapsed without an outcome as both sides stuck to their guns during the negotiations of the two countries.



Russia wants Ukraine's President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky out of power and replaced by a pro-Russia president.


Watch the video below to hear the prophet speak



Sovi has earned himself a seat among international Prophets for uttering prophecies that come to pass.



Source - Byo24News

