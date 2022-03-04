Churches urged to rally congregants to register to vote

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission (ZEC) is engaging churches to encourage their congregants to register to vote as the turnout ever since the start of the mobile registration is still low.This was said by ZEC Bulawayo Spokesperson Innocent Ncube who said this is meant to spread the word to encourage people to vote."Since the start of mobile registration, on average, the turnout has been very low, we have engaged churches to assist by spreading the word that people should register to vote," Ncube said."We are really trying as Zec to make strategies using the feedback that we are getting from the public."Zec has set up 2 700 registration centres under the blitz that ends on April 30.Zec chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said the low turnout was disturbing.