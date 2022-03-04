Analysts call for level playing field

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

POLITICAL analysts have called for a level political field for all political parties to be given equal opportunities to campaign.This was after 13 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists were arrested in Harare's central business district recently and were severely assaulted by suspected State security agents.CCC has bemoaned disruption of its campaigns by the police and arbitrary arrest of its members and civic groups that are conducting voter education campaigns.Human rights activist Effie Ncube said the electoral playing field is completely rigged in favour of Zanu-PF."The selective application of the law to block free campaigning by opposition parties and candidates, partisan state-owned media that is a Zanu-PF mouthpiece and widespread and systematic intimidation of opposition activists are some of the key issues that militate against a free and fair election," said Ncube."The solution is for people to overcome these electoral malpractices through turning out in large numbers to vote on an appointed day."United Movement for Devolution leader Lovemore Moyo said the political playfield needed to be level."The political playfield has remained constant while things change. It is all about reforms, fundamentals and structural arrangements of our politics. The ruling party remains in the management and implementation of the electoral process," said Moyo."There is no independence in the running of elections. There is a need to have a level playing field. The challenges we faced in the 2018 election will be faced again in the coming election."