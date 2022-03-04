Latest News Editor's Choice


Walter Mzembi sends message to General Chiwenga

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago
Exiled former Minister of Tourism Walter Mzembi has sent a message to Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga urging him to practice the peace that he is preaching.

Mzembi made the call to the General through his Twitter account after Chiwenga told residents of Bulawayo that Zimbabwe must shun political violence because they are one family.

Said Mzembi, "Isaiah 58:6 Free those wrongly imprisoned Lighten the burden of those who work for you Free the oppressed Remove chains that bind people Share food with the hungry Give shelter to the homeless Clothe the needy Help needy relatives.

"Can someone tag VP Chiwenga on this? Ndatenda."

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters in Bulawayo's Old Pumula suburb had told residents,"We also want the election process to be defined by peace. We don't want any violence. We condemn it and give it the utmost contempt it deserves. Violence is not developmental

"Let us remind each other, including those in opposition that being in opposition today is not permanent. So we remain as brothers and sisters of one Zimbabwe. An election is certainly not a justification for any form of violence," he said.

Mzembi also took to Twitter to celebrate the growth of Chamisa's newly formed party CCC.

"The baby party CCC has grown so fast it seems to have skipped adolescence, muchando umu cha2022 inonhumburisa, 2023 potse potse dangwe at this rate, tsvagai maPamper eYellow!" He added.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days