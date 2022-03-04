News / National
WATCH: Alexandra turned into warzone...as foreigners clash with #OperationDudula
Several people have been injured in Alexandra Township, after clashes between foreign nationals and South Africans. The Soth Africans were led by vigilante group #OperationDudula which has received wide condemnation from political parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters and the ANC Youth League.
The group which is led by residents of Soweto descended at Alex on Monday morning and started assaulting foreigners selling around popular malls.
Information obtained from South Africa's highly placed intelligence sources indicates that the group is mainly targeting Zimbabweans whom they want to be deported so that they go and vote for the opposition CCC in 2023 general elections out of frustration and ill-treatment in the neighboring country.
The sources say the group is being funded by the United States of America state department. Other groups that are said to be funded by the Americans in South Africa are Action SA, Patriotic Alliance, and #PutSouthAfricaFirst.
WARNING!!!— Chriselda 'Babes We Ndaba' Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) March 7, 2022
GRAPHIC PHOTO
This man that #SABCNEWS interviewed earlier is receiving treatment to his head.
He was attacked with a brick in Alexandra earlier during #DudulaMovement.#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/95iZ1xTzWe
