Police block CCC door-to-door campaign

by Staff reporter
03 May 2022 at 07:15hrs | Views
CHITUNGWIZA police yesterday blocked a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign in Zengeza West ahead of the Saturday by-election.

The event was stopped at the eleventh hour after police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse campaigning CCC supporters. They were also attacked by suspected Zanu-PF supporters.

This resulted in a stampede which left several people injured.

CCC ward 7 candidate Lovemore Maiko, CCC member Lazarus Sigauke and several others were left injured.

CCC alleges that the police were responsible for violently disrupting their peaceful door-to-door election campaign in Zengeza West constituency.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: "We condemn the violent attacks on our members by Zanu-PF. It is our constitutional right to mobilise voters ahead of the upcoming by-election. Zanu-PF is scared stiff of CCC and it knows it can never win a free and fair election. That is why we continue to call for a pre-election pact and dialogue on electoral reforms to ensure that we do not have a disputed election in 2023. There must be an end to political violence."

But national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night said he was unaware of the incident.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
