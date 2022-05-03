Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's youths camp at Chin'ono home

by Staff reporter
03 May 2022 at 07:13hrs | Views
YOUTH organisation 4H Zimbabwe Foundation has urged political leaders to desist from perpetrating violence and concentrate on peace-building following threats by Zanu-PF youths to seize journalists Hopewell Chin'ono's goats.

This follows recent threats by Zanu-PF youth activist Taurai Kandishaya to grab Chin'ono's goats from his Murehwa rural home claiming that his project had been funded by government.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youths have camped at Chin'ono's homestead to repel the planned invasion.

4H Zimbabwe Foundation director John Muchenje yesterday told NewsDay that all this shows that political parties are using youth members to perpetrate violence during the run-up to the 2023 harmonised elections.

He blasted Kandishaya's actions saying they will threaten peace-building efforts ahead of next year's elections.

"Such utterances from Kandishaya show that some people do not want to follow the country's Constitution. There is a need for people to desist from such behaviour," Kandishaya said.

"The country should come up with a law that protects citizens from such violent perpetrators that hide behind the political jacket. Such people should actually be disqualified from contesting political office," he said, adding that those violating other people's rights should be punished despite political affiliation.

"There is no country that can be open for business when it is violent or does not respect its own citizens or Constitution. We need to be law abiding citizens that promote peace building," he said.

Last week, Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa accused Chin'ono of bad-mouthing the government.

Muchenje said as the country heads towards the 2023 plebiscite, his organisation had trained 75 youths drawn from political parties such as Zanu-PF, CCC, and the MDCs to promote peace-building and tolerance.

"We are also planning to hold a national peace convention where we will include 20 young people from each political party to gather and discuss peace-building issues ahead of the elections."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Police, #CCC, #Door, #Zanu-PF

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 941 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 854 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 377 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2308 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 186 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3267 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3401 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days