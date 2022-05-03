Mwonzora hints on ordinary congress date

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance leader Douglass Mwonzora has hinted that the ordinary congress of the party will be held in June this year.This was revealed by the party's information department today."This morning President Douglas Mwonzora confirmed that the Ordinary Congress will take place at the end of June 2022. Below is his brief on Congress, objectives and expected outcomes," said the department"The MDC will hold its Ordinary Congress at the end of June, 2022. At this Congress the top leadership of the party will be democratically elected through a secret ballot in terms of the party constitution by delegates from the Wards, Districts and Provinces."The department said the Ordinary Congress will also deal with any proposed amendments to the constitution as well as key policy issues to guide the party in the execution of its mandate which is to bring democratic change in Zimbabwe."Observers from other political parties, civil society as well as the press will be invited to the congress and are free to cover it in any lawful manner that they want. The MDC is a social democratic party. It's guiding values are freedom, Justice, equality, solidarity, democracy, constitutionalism and respect for the rule of law," said the department."Our vision for Zimbabwe is a peaceful, democratic, prosperous, developmental and inclusive nation which leaves no one behind."