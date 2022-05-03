Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora hints on ordinary congress date

by Stephen Jakes
03 May 2022 at 14:41hrs | Views
MDC Alliance leader Douglass Mwonzora has hinted that the ordinary congress of the party will be held in June this year.

This was revealed by the party's information department today.

"This morning  President Douglas Mwonzora  confirmed that the Ordinary Congress will take place at the end of June 2022.  Below is his brief on Congress, objectives and expected outcomes," said the department

"The MDC will hold its Ordinary Congress at the end of June, 2022. At this Congress the top leadership of the party will be democratically elected through a secret ballot in terms of the party constitution by delegates from the Wards, Districts and Provinces."

The department said the Ordinary Congress will also deal with any proposed amendments to the constitution as well as key policy issues to guide the party in the execution of its mandate which is to bring democratic change in Zimbabwe.

"Observers from other political parties, civil society as well as the press will be invited to the congress and are free to cover it in any lawful manner that they want. The MDC is a social democratic party. It's guiding values are freedom, Justice, equality,  solidarity, democracy, constitutionalism and respect for the rule of law," said the department.

"Our vision for Zimbabwe is a peaceful, democratic, prosperous, developmental and inclusive nation which  leaves no one behind."

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 941 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 855 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 566 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1431 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2309 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 186 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3267 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3401 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days