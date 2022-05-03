CCC MP helps youth acquire IDs

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Sichelesile Mahlangu is using her own personal money to assist youth to acquire the national identity documents.Mahlangu said some youths said they are given set dates when they have to go to apply for IDs but they get turned away."If there are some who have challenges that need legal intervention, we will engage human rights lawyers. There are some who lost IDs and they don't have the $10 to acquire them once again," she said.She said she has been helping the youth before and I'm not focusing on my constituency only but on all youth who are having challenges in acquiring IDs.Mahlangu said she does this exercise with Community Child Protection Committees (CPCs) to acquire referrals if there is any need to.The national mobile registration blitz exercise started on 1 April and is scheduled to continue until 30 September.