South African artists ordered to pay Victoria Falls Carnival bill after no show

by Staff reporter
03 May 2022 at 15:38hrs | Views
SHA SHA, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have been ordered to pay back all of their Victoria Falls carnival bill by organisers of the festival after they did not pitch up despite signed agreements.

The tender love hitmakers were supposed to perform on Friday.

Organisers, High Yards' Stan Chingozho said the three were not at the airport at their expected time of arrival even after they had confirmed the booking, air tickets had been bought and accommodation paid for.

"DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Sha Sha were fully aware and paid in full for the Vic Falls carnival event on the 29th of April 2022 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

"Booking confirmations, flight confirmations and accommodation confirmations were sent to them as agreed and emails were sent to them several times before, for some reason they did not show up at the airport on the day of travel.

"From the Vic Falls carnival side, they honoured the contract as agreed, Above and beyond we tried to communicate with the artists to change the date of performance but still we could not get hold of them despite all the effort and all means of communication from our side.

"The artists should pay back the full booking fee, all the flights that were booked on time, accommodation that was booked on time, give Vic Falls carnival a statement in this regard and mostly apologise to the fans who travelled all over the world to come and see them perform," Chingozho said.

The Victoria Falls Carnival is a premier festival hosted in the resort town annually.

Acts by international artists Master KG, Nutty O and Gemma among many others headlined the event.

Source - NewZimbabwe

