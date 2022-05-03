Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ziyambi Ziyambi challenged over PVOs Bill

by Staff reporter
03 May 2022 at 16:02hrs | Views
JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has been challenged to provide evidence on political interference by non-governmental organisations and that some charities are conduits for sponsoring terrorism and other criminal activities as claimed by the regime in justifying its push to shut down private voluntary organisations (PVOs).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has been threatening PVOs, claiming that they are pushing for illegal regime change in the country and sponsoring the opposition while also dabbling in other activities outside their mandate.

While the move to enact a law banning NGOs has triggered an international outcry and is widely seen as an affront to democracy, Zanu-PF has insisted on the need for it to keep the organisations in check despite warnings that the ill-conceived PVOs Amendment Bill could cost Zimbabwe close to US$800 million in development funding this year.

In a report on the PVOs Amendment Bill by Veritas, a legal think-tank, Ziyambi told members of Parliament that the Bill does not speak to those law-abiding PVOs but to the few who may be tempted to use the guise of charity to carry out "undesirable, harmful and even criminal activities."

Veritas said in his justification of the Bill, Ziyambi claimed communication had been received from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that some charities are being used to channel terrorist funding and other criminal activities.

The Justice minister, Veritas said, also claimed that some charitable organisations were being misused to launder the proceeds of criminal activities by "for instance buying up properties in Zimbabwe and other countries."

Ziyambi also claimed that the government was aware that "some so-called charities act in a politically partisan manner by directing money to favoured political parties or candidates at the expense of other political parties or candidates".

But Veritas challenged Ziyambi to prove the government's controversial allegations, noting that there was no record of any FATF's report raising the issue.

"None of the FATF's published reports have mentioned this activity by Zimbabwean PVOs.  If any such report has indeed been received by the government, the minister should in the interests of transparency make this available to Parliament," Veritas challenged Ziyambi.

Only last month, Zimbabwe was removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), having satisfied the taskforce during a visit that it is fully compliant in implementing required global anti-money laundering banking standards and that its banks cannot be used by those financing terrorism.

According to a report titled Punching Holes to a Fragile Economy, compiled by Prosper Chitambara, Clinton Musonza and Phillan Zamchiya, the proposed law will have a far-reaching negative impact and implications not just for civil society organisations, but also for government development programmes and the poor who rely on aid for survival and access to critical social services.

The report stated that according to the 2022 national budget statement, during the period f4om January to September 2021, the country received development assistance amounting to US$647.8 million, of which US$401.9 million was from bilateral partners and US$245.9 million from multilateral partners.

In 2022, support from the development partners is projected at US$761.5 million, broken down as US$274.3 million and US$487.2 million from multilateral and bilateral partners, respectively.

The PVO Amendment Bill was gazetted in November 2021 and seeks to amend the PVO Act to impose new restrictions, but civil society organisations have warned the proposed amendments will constrain their work and violate human rights, while negatively affecting communities who depend on their activities.

They also said the measures will hit the already struggling economy which relies on development partners to bridge yawning funding gaps due to the country's inadequate budget and resources.

The Bill also prohibits trusts that are registered with the High Court, but are not registered PVOs, from collecting contributions from the public or from outside Zimbabwe for any of the purposes specified in the definition of "private voluntary organisation", that is charitable purposes, social welfare assistance, legal aid and animal welfare.

According to the 2022 monetary policy statement, NGOs are the third-biggest earners of foreign currency in the country after export proceeds and diaspora remittances. Total foreign currency receipts from NGOs rose by 50.5% from US$647.78 million in 2020 to US$975.16 million in 2021.

Foreign currency is critical in sustaining the forex auction system. Any disruptions in the activities of NGOs through legal and/or non-legal means could result in the country losing out massively, the report warns.

Ziyambi said the government "looks with extreme disfavour upon PVOs that abuse their resources by acting in a partisan manner, for instance by favouring communities on the basis of their supposed or expected political affiliation."

Source - NewsHawks
More on: #Ziyambi, #Pvos, #Bill

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3269 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2310 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3268 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3404 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days