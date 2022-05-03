Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gutu South community rejects Zanu-PF since 2006

by Staff reporter
03 May 2022 at 16:03hrs | Views
VILLAGERS in ward 27 of Gutu South have defied the common myth in Zimbabwe's politics which says Zanu-PF is dominant in rural areas by voting for an opposition councillor since the year 2006 despite being sidelined from many public programmes by the Zanu-PF government.

Jeffrey Tangemhare, who was first elected in 2006 on a Movement for Democratic Change ticket, is now an alderman after being re-elected in 2008, 2013 and 2018.

He recently informed villagers that he had run his course and will no longer be available to contest in any election, but villagers in his area turned down his request and asked him to contest in 2023.

As is the case in other areas led by opposition councillors, Tangemhare is sidelined from many government programmes like the Presidential Inputs Scheme and social welfare aid distribution.  Recently, a programme funded by a well-known donor was cancelled by ruling party officials despite the programme being designed to benefit school children in his area.

Ward 27 under Chief Makore is also the home of member of Parliament for Gutu South Pupurai Togarepi but villagers continue to vote for the opposition in the area despite his presence.

Villagers who spoke to The NewsHawks during a visit to the area last week said they attend all Zanu-PF meetings, but during elections they vote for the opposition and they will not change. They added that despite threats of violence, they are determined to challenge any ruling party candidate fielded in their area.

"We've voted for the opposition since 2006 and l am happy to tell you that from that year up to now, we have a single councillor and we are still confident of his leadership qualities. We are a rural ward, but we are not afraid of anything. They tried to intimidate us on several occasions, but we are not moved. It is our hope that in 2023 more rural wards will emulate what we are doing here and vote for change," said a community leader.

"This area was neglected by ruling party politicians since 1980 and the situation was worsened by the late legislator Shuvai Mahofa and from that time we agreed as the community that we should find an alternative solution, which is voting for a proper leader. Our area is behind in terms of development, if you look at our local township, Muvunde, you can see that we do not have electricity and proper toilets despite having a power line nearby," said a local businessman.

Tangemhare told The NewsHawks that as a leader he always consults his people on all development issues. He said the local legislator and ruling party activists are always throwing spanners in all his programmes including blocking a scheme by World Vision aimed at assisting school children in his area.

"There is a donor, World Vision, who came to my area with the intention to assist school children and the issue was at an advanced stage of implementation when state security agents and ruling party activists visited my home at night with the intention of abducting me but luckily l was not at home. They then tried to stop the programme which was supposed to benefit thousands of pupils in seven schools in our ward. I have been the councillor for ward 27 since 2006, but l am not allowed to lead the Presidential Input Scheme and social welfare programmes and these programmes are implemented by a Zanu-PF shadow councillor who is abusing these programmes," said Tangemhare.

Citizens' for Coalition Change spokesperson for Masvingo province Derick Charamba told The NewsHawks that Tangemhare wanted to step down as a councillor in 2023, but the party consulted ward 27 people, who said they still need him.

"Tangemhare is the Citizens' Coalition for Change chairperson for Gutu South. He has been the councillor for that area since 2007, making him the longest-serving opposition councillor in Masvingo with other serving councillors in Zaka and Bikita coming in 2008,'' Charamba said.

The MP for Gutu South, Togarepi, told The NewsHawks that it is not true that he is sabotaging Tangemhare but the issue of a donor coming to ward 27 was not unusual since people wanted to steal money from the community by asking them to pay money to join the programme. He said as a legislator his role does not allow him to interfere with a councillor's business.

"Those people are not telling you the truth, but what l can tell you is l have never heard of a donor who demands money from people before giving them assistance. Those people wanted to steal money from our people as they asked them to pay money before getting assistance. We work with many organisations and l can tell you that our relationship with World Vision is good and we have nothing against it; our only worry is when people are asked to pay money before being assisted," said Togarepi.



Source - NewsHawks
More on: #Gutu, #Zanu-pf, #2006

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3270 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 417 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2310 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3268 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3406 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days