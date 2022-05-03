Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa blasts compromised minister

by Staff reporter
03 May 2022 at 16:04hrs | Views
LOCAL Government minister July Moyo's interference in the governance of local authorities has infuriated Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa who has called the Zanu-PF politburo member to order, describing him as the greatest threat to service delivery in the country.

This comes as Zanu-PF plots to centre its 2023 election campaign on promises of service delivery while castigating the opposition for alleged failure to deliver.

Moyo (pictured) has consistently frustrated the CCC's efforts to run local authorities. The Zanu-PF minister is deliberately positioning MDC-T councillors to take charge amid suspicions he is shielding murky deals with the acquiescence of compromised Douglas Mwonzora-aligned councillors.

"July Moyo is the single greatest threat to service delivery, stability and wellbeing of cities, towns and rural district councils," Chamisa told The NewsHawks this week.

"He is the self-appointed prefect and taking councils as classrooms. Stop behaving like that and acting like a prefect on those who were elected."

"Who elected you? You even have a disputed appointing authority and all, fighting those given a mandate by the citizens," Chamisa fumed as Moyo continues in his quest to silence recently elected CCC councillors.

Moyo lost in his bid to represent Redcliff in Parliament in the 2018 elections and was only appointed minister as part of the five that the President can appoint to cabinet without parliamentary seats.

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader said Moyo's action targeting CCC councillors was meant to frustrate them and pave way for facilitation of murky commercial deals and in pursuit of a suspicious Zanu-PF agenda.

"This behaviour is all meant to facilitate sinister deals. Interference is a form of corruption. That must stop, this is a scandal."

"Corruption is at the centre of it all," Chamisa said.

The NewsHawks has on several occasions exposed Moyo's questionable interests at Town House where he has set base while eyeing multi-million-dollar deals.

The Zanu-PF secretary for transport and welfare is accused of working with MDC-T councillors who recently approved a US$136 000 budget for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) trip in Bulawayo at a time service delivery in the capital city is at an all-time low.

Moyo is accused by CCC councillors of personally facilitating and superintending over a dodgy US$400 million Pomona Waste Management facility that involves a Netherlands-based firm.

The Netherlands company is represented in Zimbabwe by controversial businessman and friend of the First Family Delish Nguwaya who was also embroiled in a Covid-19 multi-million-dollar scandal.

Moyo personally attended the signing ceremony at Town House in Harare and made sure the suspicious deal was signed. He is locked in a war of attrition with CCC councillors elected in the 26 March 2022 by-elections amid fears the new office bearers could reverse his deals.

Last week, Moyo reversed a lawful move by CCC councillors to dissolve committees mainly led by MDC-T councillors, saying the move was unconstitutional.

In what is clear confirmation that Moyo is conniving with MDC-T councillors in a plot to block the CCC from Town House, the opposition party's secretary for local government, Faith Musarurwa, accused the Chamisa-led party of being "foolish" by trying to come up with new leaders for council committees.

"They want to replace them with their members who were recently elected. We find their actions clearly malicious, childish, unlawful and foolish," Musarurwa said.

Moyo has insisted that despite the election of Enock Mupamaonde as acting mayor in place of Jacob Mafume who still has issues before the courts, the minister's preferred choice, Stewart Mutizwa, remains in charge.

Source - NewsHawks

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3270 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 417 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2311 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3268 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3406 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days