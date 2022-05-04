Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court scraps Mthuli Ncube's 2020 taxes on fuel

by Staff reporter
04 May 2022 at 06:59hrs | Views
The High Court has refused to endorse a new carbon tax on fuel and the redemption levy of the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe imposed two years ago on the grounds that these could not be levied by executive action through a statutory instrument, but had to be imposed directly by Parliament.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development introduced the two in June 2020 using powers granted by Parliament in the Finance Act.

But the High Court first found that Parliament did not have the constitutional power to delegate the setting of a tax rate and had to do this itself, thus causing the two statutory instruments to fail.

Mutare lawyer Mr Innocent Gonese sued Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube accusing him of usurping Parliament's powers through the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 123A of 2020 and 145 of 2020 that created the new taxes.

Justice Siyabona Msithu scrapped the statutory instrument on the ground that the regulations were unconstitutional.

He also ruled that Section 3 (2) of the Finance Act was unconstitutional because it gave the Minister wide powers to amend an Act of Parliament.

He set aside the Finance (Amendment of Sections 22E (1) and 22H of Finance Act) Regulations, 2020, published as SI 123A of 2020 and the Finance (Amendment of Sections 22E (1) and 22H of the Finance Act) Regulations, 2020, published as SI 145 of 2020.

Mr Gonese had challenged Minister Ncube's powers for what was tantamount to amend an Act of Parliament.

He also argued that the Minister had no powers to split the tax between those importers who use free funds and those who do not.

In his counter-argument, Minister Ncube denied acting contrary to the law.

Mr J Bhudha from the Civil Division of the Attorney General, argued that Minister Ncube's conduct in implementing the law could not amount to abuse of his powers because the law permitted him to amend tax rates.

The amendment of the tax rates, he argued, were done in terms of Section 3 of the Finance Act, which gave him the power to act as he did in terms of the law.

It was also argued that the disputed section of the finance law reposed in the Minister the power to amend any rate of tax through regulations.

Mr Bhudha also denied that Minister Ncube created new taxation under the new regulations.

He said the Minister was simply exercising his duties that broadly entailed the formulation of the country's macro-economic policy.

Such policies included fiscal measures for reversing fiscal-disequilibrium announced on October 1 2018, which targeted, among other things, the volatile fuel sector.

In the final analysis of the submissions by both parties' counsel, Justice Msithu was satisfied that Section 3 of the Act as currently structured was unconstitutional as it confers upon the Minister powers to amend an Act of Parliament.

This, Justice Msithu said, offended some sections of the Constitution.

His finding is subject to the confirmation by the Constitutional Court.

Once the court determined that the impugned section was unconstitutional, the fate of the two Statutory Instruments was sealed to the extent that the Minister sought to regulate through them, matters that are the preserve of Parliament.

In this regard the Justice Msithu said the Constitution did not permit the legislature to delegate legislative powers to subordinate bodies or authorities whose effect was to allow such subordinate bodies to repeal or amend Acts of Parliament.



Source - The Herald
More on: #Court, #Tax, #Mthuli

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 949 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 864 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3271 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 418 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2312 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3269 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3407 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days