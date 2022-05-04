Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo mayor says there is significant progress at the Egodini Mall project

by Staff reporter
04 May 2022
BULAWAYO mayor Solomon Mguni yesterday said there was significant progress at the Egodini Mall project, with the first phase already completed.

"There is a difference from what we saw last time, and we are happy about the progress.  The contractor will give us an update on the progress made so far in about one or two weeks.  We toured the site and are satisfied that all is on course," he said.

Council's engineering services committee chairperson Siboniso Khumalo said small vehicles such as kombis could start using the facility after water and sewage pipes were laid and surfaces compacted.

He said phase two would see bigger buses moving in at Egodini, while phase three would involve construction of structures.

The project is being developed by South African company, Terracotta Trading (Pvt) Limited (TTPL) which won the tender in 2016 under a build, operate and transfer deal.

The project was estimated to cost US$60 million.

A few months ago, Bulawayo residents appealed to council to cancel the tender and invite fresh bids following delays in the construction of the mall after TTPL missed set deadlines.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
