Magistrate refuses to amend war vets charges

A HARARE magistrate has dismissed an application by 40 war veterans who were arrested last year for demanding a review of their monthly earnings.The application seeking to have their charges amended was dismissed for the second time yesterday.The ex-combatants had applied for exception which was upheld by magistrate Barbara Mateko, who ruled that the charge was clear, saying objections raised by the defence team led by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Paidamoyo Saurombe were triable issues.The matter was postponed to May 18 for trial.The war veterans, who are members of the War Veterans Welfare Pressure Group are facing charges of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence.They intended to march from Africa Unit Square to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office to submit a petition asking for a review of their monthly pensions.The State accused the group of public nuisance after it was barred from handing over its petition detailing its members' grievances against the government.