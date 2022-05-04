Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'PSC demands videos of teachers in class'

by Staff reporter
04 May 2022 at 07:02hrs | Views
THE Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) yesterday claimed that the Public Service Commission (PSC) was forcing school heads to record videos of teachers who report for work.

Schools opened for the second term yesterday as some teachers declared incapacitation saying they could no longer survive on their meagre salaries.

"The PSC is now trying to force school heads to capture video evidence of teachers' teaching," Artuz president Obert Masaraure told NewsDay.

"That will not solve anything as the solution is to pay teachers their pre-October 2018 salary of US$540. Teachers got $320 000 after doing census duties for 20 days only and that is why they need to fight for a living wage," he said.

Educators Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Tapedza Zhou said the Apex Council failed to represent teachers during negotiations, hence teachers would continue to declare incapacitation.

Efforts to get a comment from the Public Service Commission were fruitless yesterday.

But this week, Public Service minister Paul Mavima told NewsDay that teachers should be patient while the government addressed their salary issue through negotiations.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said there were no glitches during the opening of schools yesterday.

Ndoro urged schools to desist from turning away students who fail to pay fees.

"Government policy has not changed and learners cannot be turned away for failing to pay fees. Remember the contract for paying school fees is between the parent and the school," Ndoro said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #PSC, #Demands, #Video

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 958 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 418 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2314 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3272 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days