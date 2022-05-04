Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Daggers out in MDC Alliance

by Staff reporter
04 May 2022 at 07:02hrs | Views
DAGGERS have been drawn in the opposition MDC-Alliance (MDC-A) with party president Douglas Mwonzora's deputy, Elias Mudzuri and chairperson Morgen Komichi set to contest for the presidency at an elective congress set for June.

Currently, Mwonzora's approval ratings within his party are at an all-time low following his party's devastating defeat in the March 26 by- elections. The party failed to win a single seat despite wresting the MDC-A name from its former leader Nelson Chamisa.

"The MDC will hold its ordinary congress at the end of June 2022. At this congress the top leadership of the party will be democratically elected through a secret ballot in terms of the party constitution by delegates from wards, districts and provinces," Mwonzora said in a statement yesterday.

"The ordinary congress will also deal with any proposed amendments to the party constitution as well as key policy issues to guide the party in the execution of its mandate which is to bring democratic change in
Zimbabwe."

Insiders in the MDC-A standing committee said a bruising battle was looming between the three top party leaders.

"Mudzuri believes he can revive the party after it was humiliated during the March by-elections. He boasts that he was the only organising secretary in the history of the MDC to win a majority in Parliament and the presidency in 2008. On the other hand, Komichi believes that he is the custodian of Morgan Tsvangirai's legacy," the source said.

Mudzuri could neither confirm nor deny that he was going to contest for the party presidency at the congress.

"When the time is ripe, I will make my decision known. I will not be led by people to rush my announcement. I will tell the whole world what I will have decided, I am not a dead man," Mudzuri said.

Komichi was not picking up calls yesterday.

However, Komichi has been on the forefront questioning Mwonzora's leadership qualities.

In an apparent attack on Mwonzora recently after he suspended senior party members, Komichi wrote a damning statement castigating the party leader for acting
arbitrarily.

"No individual had the right to suspend any member without following due processes. There is reported harassment of some members of the party. Arbitrary decisions should not be left to party members to carry out willy-nilly, but if there is need to adhere to disciplinary measures, all members are enjoined to follow the due process of disciplinary proceedings," Komichi said in the statement.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Daggers, #MDC, #Alliance

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 958 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 418 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2316 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3272 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days