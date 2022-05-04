Soldier up for shoplifting

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MEMBER of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with shoplifting.Sihlzuluking Ndashata (32) appeared before magistrate Shane Kubonera, who postponed the matter to today for bail ruling.Ndashata was represented by Tafadzwa Masenda.The complainant is Born Marche Supermarket, Chisipite, represented by Edmore Mukwindidza.Allegations are that on April 29, this year at around 11am, Ndashata entered Borne Marche Supermarket in Chisipite and took a trolley and picked groceries.He loaded goods worth $69 944,38 and left without paying.He was, however, caught by an alert security guard who asked for a receipt, but failed to produce them.CCTV footage showed that this was not the first time that Ndashata had committed the offence.He also did the same on April 17 and on April 28 at the same shop.The total value of the stolen goods is $209 883,17. Goods worth $69 944,38 were recovered.