Bosso summoned over abandoned match

by Staff reporter
04 May 2022 at 07:08hrs | Views
HIGHLANDERS have been summoned to appear before a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee on Tuesday following scenes of violence and hooliganism that led to the abandonment of their away league game to FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on April 23.

The match was called off in the 82nd minute as Highlanders fans invaded the pitch after referee Kuzivamwari Jaravaza awarded a penalty to FC Platinum when Peter Muduhwa hacked down Walter Musona inside the box.

That did not go down well with the visitors' fans who felt the match official was biased against Highlanders. They were also arguing that the incident had happened outside the box.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare yesterday confirmed that the Bulawayo giants will appear before the league's tribunal to answer to charges of breaching Order 31 of the league's rules and regulations.

"We summoned Highlanders to appear for a hearing. They will appear before the disciplinary committee on May 10," Bare said.

Order 31 states that it is an act of misconduct if a club's supporters…. 1.13 "…. misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during and after a match, no matter on which ground the match is played.  Without derogating from the generality of what constitutes misbehaviour on the part of supporters, the following are specifically declared to be acts of misbehaviour: 31.1.13.1 Invasion or attempted invasion of the field of play, save for reasons of crowd safety. 31.1.13.2 Causing the abandonment or attempting to cause abandonment of a match. 31.1.13.3 Throwing or attempting to throw missiles, bottles, and other objects, whether potentially harmful or dangerous or not, onto the pitch, or at any person. 31.1.13.8 Maliciously damaging or attempting to damage any property at the ground."

Highlanders have in turn blamed the police for the mayhem while the law enforcement agents said they arrested 15 people in Zvishavane for causing the mayhem, which spilled to the city centre from Mandava Stadium.

The league has implored Zifa to rein in match officials who bring the game of football into disrepute.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Bosso, #Match, #Abandon

