Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimdollar tanks against US dollar

by Staff reporter
04 May 2022 at 20:06hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwean dollar further weakened against the United States dollar at the weekly forex auction system on Tuesday, trading at Z$165,99 to the green back.

Last week, the local currency traded at $159,3 against the United States Dollar.

According to an update by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) after this week's auction, a total of US$28,6 million was allotted at both the main and Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) platforms.

The main auction was allotted US$24,1 million while the SMEs segment got US$4,6 million.

As has been the tradition, the bulk of the foreign currency was allotted towards procurement of raw material, machinery and equipment.

This saw US$12,5 million being pumped towards procurement of raw materials and US$7,7 million going towards procurement of machinery and equipment by both the main and the SMEs auction.

Other allotments were channelled towards procurement of consumables like spares and electricals, service like loans and education, retail and distribution like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and paper and packaging.

The main auction received 474 bids and 429 were accepted whilst the SMEs auction received 1151 bids and 1082 were accepted.

Since its introduction on June 2020, the official forex trading platform continues to play a critical role in supporting the productive sector to access forex resources

However, parallel market activity remains stubborn with its rate hovering at around US$1: Z$350 or more in some instances depending on demand.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zimdollar, #Dollar

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 577 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3275 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2317 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 188 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3272 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3411 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days