Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Youth League conference kicks off

by Staff reporter
05 May 2022 at 07:05hrs | Views
ALL roads lead to the Harare International Conference Centre today for the 7th Zanu-PF Youth League elective conference, with delegates expected to be seated by 9am.

The party's First Secretary, President Mnangagwa, is expected to give his keynote address before the youths delve into today's conference business.

The President will also close the conference tomorrow.

The conference will also be attended by the Zanu-PF party leadership and provincial leadership from across the country.

It will feature an elective process for the incoming Youth League National Executive Council.

Delegates to the Zanu-PF Youth League Conference go through the accreditation process at Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Elections will be held later in the afternoon and the commissariat department will announce the results afterwards.

Tabling of resolutions drawn from all provinces and solidarity messages from youth organs from Diaspora party districts, affiliates and fraternal political parties from the SADC region, East Africa, Asia and Europe, will also be done.

In line with the party constitution, the conference will be chaired by the party's national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

The usual Covid-19 health protocols will be adhered to during the conference.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, Zanu-PF Youth League acting Deputy Secretary Tendai Chirau said all systems were in place for the successful holding of the elective conference.

Some of the issues to be discussed include the state of the economy, the role of youths in party affairs, drugs abuse by youths, sporting activities, religion and culture and youth empowerment.

Chirau said one of the key resolutions coming from all the 10 provinces is that President Mnangagwa remains the party's sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections.

"This was unanimous," he said. "All the youth structures adopted the resolution for transforming the country's economy."

Youth League Secretary for External Affairs Sibongile Sibanda said they had received almost all the invited foreign delegates.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3275 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

15 hrs ago | 2318 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 188 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3272 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days