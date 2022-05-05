Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cross-border grocery shopping trips decline

by Staff reporter
05 May 2022 at 07:10hrs | Views
THE number of locals travelling to neighbouring countries such as South Africa and Botswana to buy groceries has considerably gone down following a steady rise in capacity utilisation in the local manufacturing sector.

Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector is on a solid recovery path with locally produced goods now constituting 75 percent of shelf space due to increased capacity utilisation.

The manufacturing sector is benefiting from the Import Substitution Strategy and Local Content Policy launched by the Government, coupled with the favourable ease of doing business environment.

Growth of the sector and a steady increase in industrial capacity utilisation is being registered as the Second Republic continues to avail the requisite support and enabling environment towards the resuscitation and growth of industry and commerce.

President Mnangagwa has on many occasions urged Zimbabweans to buy locally manufactured products given the significant growth of the manufacturing sector that has seen an increase in capacity utilisation and ease of doing business anchored by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The manufacturing companies' capacity utilisation clocked 66 percent by end of last December.

A cross-border truck (umalayitsha) pulls into Plumtree Border Post. The cargo is mainly hardware products

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited Plumtree Border Post and observed that a majority of travellers entering the country from Botswana were not carrying groceries. Most of the items which were brought into the country were building materials.

In the past, most Zimbabweans would opt to cross into neighbouring countries to buy basic commodities such as cooking oil, laundry soap and rice, which were in short supply in local supermarkets.

In an interview, the acting regional immigration officer in charge of the western region, Mr Blessing Marwa said there has been a sharp decline in the number of cross-border traders and day trippers crossing to Botswana to buy groceries. He attributed the decline to the availability of locally produced goods in local supermarkets.

"At our peak before Covid-19, we handled between 2 500 to 3 000 travellers daily, but the number has gone down to 800 at the moment and this is indicative of a host of factors, which could be an issue to do with compliance to recommended Covid-19 prevention measures, which require those fully vaccinated to cross the border," he said.

"Another reason could also be the fact that most goods are now locally available and out of the 3 000 people that we normally handled before the pandemic, about 95 percent of them were people going to Botswana to access basic commodities and other groceries for resale, but we have seen a sharp drop of 68 percent of that figure."

Chronicle also observed that tuckshops outside the Plumtree Border Post were fully stocked with local products.

Ms Rose Ncube, who operates a tuckshop said: "I used to buy my stock from Botswana, but I have stopped because most of the products that I sell are now available locally, which therefore makes no sense for me to cross to Botswana."

The news crew also caught up with a cross-border transport operator plying the Zimbabwe-Botswana route who revealed that he last brought a consignment of groceries seven months ago.

"I am a regular cross-border transport operator and I will tell you that it's seven months since I last brought a consignment of groceries from Botswana. My clients now opt to bring building material and money home. This is because most of the basic commodities are now produced locally," said the cross-border transporter who declined to be named.

Ms Monica Ndlovu, a cross-border trader said she has scaled down on buying groceries from Botswana.

"For the past five years, I have been into cross-border trade, buying grocery items from Botswana for resale back home. Although I still cross the border to buy groceries, most of the items are now locally available, which makes it less profitable to continue importing them," she said.

During the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZIFT) in Bulawayo there was dominance of locally produced products which were exhibited.

Riding on the comprehensive economic policy reforms being implemented by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, the productive sector is increasing its output, and this has seen local industries reclaiming their shelf space in retail shops, as well as occupying most of the stands at the prime trade show.

According to the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), the largest industry body in the country, businesses are bullish about the prospects, with capacity utilisation rising from 47 percent in the first quarter of 2021 to 66 percent by end of last December.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Cross, #Border, #Decline

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3276 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2318 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 188 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3272 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days