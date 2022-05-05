Spike in Covid-19 cases

News / National

by Staff reporter

CABINET has directed strict enforcement of Covid-19 regulations including at the country's borders following a 58 percent spike in new infections recorded in the past week at a time South Africa has recorded a massive rise in new cases.Members of the public who have been hospitalised have increased to 1,6 percent from one percent that was recorded in the past week.Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa called on citizens not to let their guard down in the wake of an increase in Covid-19 infections."Cabinet advises that in light of the 58 percent increase in the number of new cases the country recorded during the current week, coupled with a massive increase in the number of cases recorded by our neighbour South Africa in the last seven days, there is need to protect the country against the negative impact of a surge in cases. Accordingly, the country needs to exercise the following cautionary measures: — to avoid further relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions for now and remain vigilant," said Minister Mutsvangwa.She said there is also a need to increase Covid-19 awareness campaigns at community level and strict enforcement of all Covid-19 regulations throughout the country including at the ports of entry.Minister Mutsvangwa said all the provinces have been directed to prioritise the upcoming Phase Two of the Vaccination Campaign Blitz."On the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Cabinet is informing the nation that remarkable progress has been witnessed since the launch of the campaign a month ago, with over two million vaccine doses already administered. The cumulative numbers of vaccinations since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 have now reached 5 869 893 and 3 683 973 for the first and second doses, respectively, and 604 860 for the third dose," said Minister Mutsvangwa."Preparations for phase two of the national vaccination campaign blitz continued during the week. Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution are strengthening communication on the need for all eligible people, including religious leaders and their followers to get vaccinated."