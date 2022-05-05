Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No plans to dump Zimdollar

by Staff reporter
05 May 2022 at 07:13hrs | Views
FINANCE deputy minister Clemence Chiduwa yesterday said the government had no plans to dump the free-falling Zimbabwe dollar, adding that authorities would instead ramp up surveillance and penalise businesses using the black-market rate.

Businesses are pricing goods and services in United States dollars while some are using the parallel market rate as the local currency continues on a free-fall amid rising inflation.

The local currency is trading at US$1 to $400 against $160 under the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) controlled auction rate.

"We cannot run a country without the monetary policy Act. So, for us in terms of where we are going with regards to the use of the Zimbabwe dollar, we cannot run a country with a currency that is not ours," Chiduwa said responding to questions in Parliament.

"Selling in foreign currency according to the dual system that we have at the moment is legal. We said in cases where a product is being sold in foreign currency there should be a display to show the equivalent in Zimbabwe dollars that is the position."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa claimed that the economy was being sabotaged to incite Zimbabweans to stage protests aimed at his ouster.

Chiduwa added: "But now cases where the implied rate or the displayed rate is at variance with the auction rate this then becomes illegal. What is needed is for us to move a step forward and ensure that we apply the administrative penalty as laid out in the Finance Act.

"In terms of administrative penalties for those who are violating the auction rules we move around as a Financial Intelligence Unit to check for those who are violating the auction rules."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 964 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3277 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2318 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 188 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3272 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days