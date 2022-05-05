Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC, Zanu-PF trade accusations

by Staff reporter
05 May 2022 at 07:13hrs | Views
TENSION is rising ahead of the Chitungwiza ward 7, Zengeza West by-election with Zanu-PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) accusing each other of perpetrating political violence.

The seat fell vacant after former Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko was recalled by MDC Alliance (MDC-A) president Douglas Mwonzora on March 2.

CCC's Maiko is contesting against Zanu-PF's Charamba Mlambo, a former councillor in the area and MDC-A candidate Bothwell Patsika.

Addressing a Press conference in the capital on Tuesday Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa accused the opposition for committing acts of violence.

"We are worried about the violence in Chitungwiza and the people who are behind the violence are always in yellow regalia, please Nelson Chamisa (CCC leader) rein in your supporters. We don't want to call the law and security onto the streets. We are a peace-loving people," Mutsvangwa said.

"We are hosting the national youth conference and it's a great achievement and we are urging the youth to be vigilant in defending our country."

But CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba said: "We are the most popular party in the country so why should we cause violence? Zanu-PF is the party that is known for causing violence. We won in the March by-elections and we are dominating in rural areas as well. Come 2023 we are going to trounce them (Zanu-PF) and I believe this is the reason they are causing violence."

Police and suspected Zanu-PF youths clashed with CCC supporters on Monday, leaving several people injured.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Ccc, #Zanu-pf, #Trade

Most Popular In 7 Days