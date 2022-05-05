Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's ministers openly clash over Zanu-PF positions

by Staff reporter
05 May 2022 at 07:14hrs | Views
A MESSY public spat has erupted between two government ministers, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Kindness Paradza over the ongoing Zanu-PF restructuring exercise.

Mliswa-Chikoka is being accused of abusing his ministerial and party provincial powers to impose her pony on the  Makonde District coordinating committee (DCC) chaired by Kindness Paradza.

The move, done unprocedurally and allegedly in violation of the Zanu-PF constitution, left Paradza seething with anger. He has since written to the DCC declaring Mliswa-Chikoka's move as null and void.

Interestingly, the two fought a neck-to-neck battle for the chairmanship of the province during the disputed December elections.

Mliswa-Chikoka, also Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister, imposed acolyte Ruth ‘Boko Haram' Chikukwa, supposedly at the expense of Stuart Yasini whom the DCC had already co-opted.

This did not go down well with the Paradza camp.

In a hard-hitting letter leaked to NewZimbabwe.com, Paradza – who is also information deputy minister – slammed the meddlesome Mliswa-Chikoka for jumping the gun and interfering in Makonde DCC business.

"Please note that the Makonde DCC, at a properly constituted meeting last Saturday, co-opted Stuart Yasini as Secretary for Science and Technology. That decision still stands. I have since written officially to the province notifying them of our collective decision," Paradza wrote.

"I am told there was a meeting yesterday in Chinhoyi between the provincial chairman and district leadership from Chinhoyi constituency, which was not sanctioned by me, as DCC chairman, and which I did not attend because of ZITF (Zimbabwe International Trade Fair) commitments. I am told this meeting nominated Ruth ‘Boko Haram' Chikukwa to be in the DCC executive in place of Yasini. This is null and void," he declared.

Paradza said the meeting called by Mliswa-Chikoka did not have the legal basis to co-opt anyone into the district organ.

"Only the appropriate organ has powers to co-opt a member into their rank and file. Yesterday's gathering was not the appropriate organ to co-opt anyone into the DCC because it was not a legally constituted DCC meeting. Legally, therefore, Yasini remains co-opted as a DCC member," Paradza said.

"In any case, Ruth failed national security vetting and this is precisely why she was disqualified to contest as a councillor in the last (26 March) by-elections."

He reiterated Provincial Executive Committees (PEC) or districts have no authority to co-opt anyone on behalf of the DCC.

Paradza confirmed the tiff with Mliswa-Chikoka in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday.

"If districts want co-options, they do it themselves. Why would anyone outside want to do it for us? If the province wants co-option, it does on its own. l don't know if the minister doesn't know this. It's not right, she knows she has no right to do so as the constitution is very clear," Paradza told NewZimbabwe.com.

"When they (PEC) did their co-options we didn't interfere."

Efforts to get comment from Mliswa-Chikoka proved fruitless as her mobile phone was continuously on voicemail.

Paradza and archrival, Mliswa-Chikoka, squared off in the race to elect a provincial chairman last December in a plebiscite the latter won amid allegations of vote buying.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 965 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3278 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2319 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1070 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days