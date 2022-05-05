News / National
'I was paid US$75 000 by Americans to assault Chief Serima' Former MDC-T Minister says
05 May 2022 at 17:08hrs | Views
Former MDC-T Deputy Minister of Youth Tongai Matutu has alleged that he was paid US$75 000 to assault one Chief Serima in 2010 by the United States of America Embassy in a bid to project Zimbabwe as a country that was abusing human rights.
Writing on Twitter on Thursday, Matutu said, "In 2010, l was paid US $75k to assault Chief Serima at Matizha Business Center. I got arrested and fined $100. This was just something carefully planned by the US Embassy so that they will use my arrest as persecution of opposition activists to justify the renewal of sanctions."
Matutu, a former member of Parliament for the Movement for Democratic Change formation which was led by the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, was alleged to have slapped and punched Chief Serima at the Matizha Business Center in September 2010.
Matutu was considered to be the Tsvangirai MDC's main strategist in Masvingo and as such responsible for Zanu PF's first ever defeat in the constituency.
Masvingo Magistrate Oliver Mudzongachiso found then Deputy Youth and Indigenisation Minister Tongai Matutu guilty of assaulting Masvingo Chief Serima, also known as Vengesai Rushwaya, ordering him to pay a fine of US$100.
Matutu, who appealed the judgement, told the media then that the charges against him were politically motivated.
Source - Byo24News
