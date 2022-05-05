Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police ban Chamisa's rally in Chitungwiza

by Mandla Ndlovu
05 May 2022
The Zimbabwe Republic Police banned the Nelson Chamisa led CCC rally that was set for Chitungwiza on Thursday.

The rally was supposed to be addressed by its Chitungwiza Ward 7 candidate Mayon Lovemore Maiko and other senior party officials.


Speaking on Thursday CCC Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said, "This is being challenged in court. Cllr Maiko is standing in Saturday's by-election. ZANU PF continues to violently disrupt our campaign activities. We call for a free and fair playing field in the lead up."

The elections are penciled for Saturday 7 May 2022.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days