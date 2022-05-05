News / National
Police ban Chamisa's rally in Chitungwiza
05 May 2022 at 17:30hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police banned the Nelson Chamisa led CCC rally that was set for Chitungwiza on Thursday.
The rally was supposed to be addressed by its Chitungwiza Ward 7 candidate Mayon Lovemore Maiko and other senior party officials.
Speaking on Thursday CCC Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said, "This is being challenged in court. Cllr Maiko is standing in Saturday's by-election. ZANU PF continues to violently disrupt our campaign activities. We call for a free and fair playing field in the lead up."
The elections are penciled for Saturday 7 May 2022.
Source - Byo24News