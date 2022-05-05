Mandela's grandson arrested over drugs and unlicensed gun

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu



This is a developing story…

News coming from neighbouring indicate that former president Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mbuso Mandela, has been arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and suspected drugs after police raided his apartment in Morningside in Sandton South Africa.According to the reports, police were stopped on the street by his landlord, and they agreed to go and search his apartment. The dog unit and other units were called in to look at the scene. An unlicensed gun was found.One SAPS officer Dimakatso Sello said that the suspect had been arrested, but he could not say who he was because he had not yet been charged.A 30-year-old man was arrested for having an unlicensed gun and having drugs that looked like drugs. The suspect will go to court soon, Sello said in a short statement to South African media.