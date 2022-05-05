Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF blasts Newsday

by Staff reporter
05 May 2022 at 18:42hrs | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF has blasted attempts by some fanatical private publications that have roped in known Government critic Norton Legislator Hon Temba Mliswa to undermine the name of the President.

This follows an article carried out in Newsday yesterday's publication which misquoted Zanu-PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa and sought to drag President Mnangagwa's name into the mud.

In a statement, Mutsvangwa described the article as fictitious.

"Temba Mliswa and Newsday are cobbling together a fictitious reportage in Newsday that is nothing but a gross debasement of journalistic ethics. Two unrelated occasions are mischievously linked simply to cast slurs on our esteemed head of state," he said.

"Furthermore they egregiously drag in the name of President Mnangagwa into groundless accusations of corruption about the abuse of national foreign currency".

Mutsvangwa is on record For the record, heaping praises on the positive and upbeat pro-business policies and programs of the Second Republic.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said he in fact highlighted that in a short three years they have created attractive conditions for the private sector to boom.

"Budgeoning exports have since rewarded the nation with the doubling of exports by the private sector. The bad patch arises from bad apples who are gaming the system thorough downward arbitrage.

"This is hitting the Zimdollar and triggering inflation. In turn, the consumer loses buying power spawning great hardships," he said.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said the derivative market of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange is the main culprit sponging forex hard earnings out of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe weekly auction.

"Clearly the Newsday article pushes the viewpoints of the time proven enemies of the President, one of whom receives gratuitous mention. It wallows is in the realm of crass journalistic ethics," he said.

Over the years Newsday has earned itself the unflattering tag of contriving falsehoods against both the President and First Family.

Source - The Herald

