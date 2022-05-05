Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimdollar under attack from saboteurs

by Staff reporter
05 May 2022 at 18:43hrs | Views
THE sharp decline in the value of the Zimbabwean dollar is a result of a sustained onslaught on the currency by economic saboteurs, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has claimed.

Responding to questions from legislators during the Wednesday question and answer session in the National Assembly, deputy finance minister Clemence Chiduwa said the government would identify and severely punish the economic saboteurs who were fueling inflation through manipulating the exchange rate on the black market.

This comes as the black-market exchange rate widened to US$1: ZW$350 to US$1: ZW$400 over the past week, with prices of basic goods and services increasing correspondingly.

"What we have is just a currency attack by saboteurs. The determination of the currency is determined by fundamentals that are in place. We need to find out who is sabotaging the currency," Chiduwa said.

Chiduwa also parroted his boss Mnangagwa's repeated claims that the country would never redollarise.

He was responding to Harare East legislator Tendai Biti's suggestion that the country should do away with the Zimdollar and adopt the United States dollar.

Biti argued the US dollar could save the economy.

"It works. It worked during the government of national unity," Biti shouted.

"The use of the foreign currency by traders such as OK Bazaars and other retailers was an acknowledgment of the failure of the de-dollarisation process, so why is the government simply not dollarizing," he said.

But Chiduwa remained adamant, saying: "We cannot run a country with a currency that is not ours. What the Honourable member (Biti) is saying does not work. We are going to make it work with the Zimbabwean dollar."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe security forces placed on high alert over planned protests

3 hrs ago | 970 Views

Zanu-PF moves to counter demos

3 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mnangagwa tells Judges to behave

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Motorists shun Bulawayo CBD parking bays

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa's scorecard after 4 years

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

No killing each other, please!

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Time to protect people from their churches

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Polad pushes for currency crisis indaba

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Pressure mounts over transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Matabeleland North roads have outlived lifespan

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Poverty is a choice'

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Harare converts golf courses to stands

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Residents raise alarm over pole in road

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe's New Parliament building 100pc complete

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Andy Muridzo's coodinator speaks on suspicion

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Sex worker makes unbearable noise during sex sessions

14 hrs ago | 3281 Views

Witchcraft owl trapped in a bedroom

14 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Man sleeps with mum and sisters for riches

14 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Man pretends to be census enumerator, busted with married woman

14 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Sangoma wife terrorises hubby

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Sex addict at chief's court

14 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Mliswa too rich to send kids to government school

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zupco apologises for transport woes

14 hrs ago | 221 Views

Magistrate blasts lawyers

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Telecel introduces US-dollar products

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

CCC congress debate: Whither democracy?

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis worsens

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mnangagwa sucked into land dispute

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

US-Zambia military pact rattles Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

CCC to impose leaders

14 hrs ago | 224 Views

Raw deal for old passport applicants

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chinese firm to breathe life into Zimbabwe steel sector

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Youth indaba divides Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 167 Views

Senator Watson Khupe booted out of parliament

16 hrs ago | 2321 Views

'Conduct a third mobile voter registration blitz' ZEC told

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

UFP statement on the Mutare fatal accident caused by police spikes

20 hrs ago | 1072 Views

SHUTDOWN ZIMBABWE: Team Pachedu to be sued for damages

20 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Youth organisation partners with Unicef on Covid-19 programme

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Meet the new ZANU PF Youth leadership

21 hrs ago | 3412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days