Fake Zimra officer arrested

by Staff reporter
05 May 2022 at 18:47hrs | Views
A Bulawayo man who impersonated a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) official and allegedly demanded a bribe from a businessman who had not paid tax has been arrested.

According to a source, the alleged con man Alfred Mufandaedza called Robson Masikondo (41) a businessman, who runs a restaurant in the city and told him he was a Zimra official.

"He told Robson to dash to the city centre to meet him there.

When Robson arrived, he told him via a text message to come to an office situated at 8th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street.

He went there and found him alone with a file in front of him," said the source.

The source said Alfred told Robson that he was a Zimra official attached to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and he was arresting him for going a couple of months without paying tax for his restaurant business.

Robson called a friend to ask whether Alfred was indeed a Zimra official and was told he was not.

Robson then called Bulawayo Central Police Station officers who came and arrested Alfred.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the case and urged business people to always liaise with police when they come across suspicious people who would want to con them.

Insp Ncube also urged community members and the business community to be on the lookout for such fraudsters who would want to dupe them of their hard-earned cash.

Source - B-Metro
