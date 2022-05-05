Latest News Editor's Choice


DOP president sobs in court

by Staff reporter
05 May 2022 at 18:47hrs | Views
Democratic Opposition Party (DOP) president Peter Harry Wilson has been found guilty of culpable homicide after his wife died in a horrific car accident in which they were involved.

Wilson (62) was driv­ing a Toy­ota Hi­ace when he ploughed into a sta­tion­ary Mercedes Benz truck that had de­vel­oped a me­chan­i­cal fault in the mid­dle of the road.

Appearing for trial before Western Commonage magistrate Tancy Dube, the remorseful and heartbroken Wilson narrated an account of the tragic accident that occurred along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road and almost claimed his life.

However, as the trial progressed, Wilson, who was heartbroken and devastated, shed tears as he explained how he tried in vain to save the life of his wife Angeste Chigora (29) who tragically bled and died in his hands.

Wilson sustained serious injuries that left both his legs fractured. His car was reduced to a shell.

The presiding magistrate Tancy Dube was emotionally touched as she had to briefly adjourn the court proceedings so that the heartbroken and sobbing Wilson could calm down and regain composure.

Wilson revealed that he was in hospital in intensive care when his wife was laid to rest.

In arriving at the sentence the magistrate said: "You are a first time offender and sadly you lost your wife on the spot in the horrific accident.

The court also considered that the vehicle that you rammed into was in the middle of the road."

However, Wilson was found guilty and convicted.

He was fined $10 000 which he is supposed to pay in two weeks' time or spend three months behind bars.

Source - B-Metro
